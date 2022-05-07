How to embrace the boho style in 2022 according to the experts

Although it is true that depending on which episodes in the history of fashion boho style has seemed to be overshadowed by the dazzling success of other stylistic currents, it has always managed to remain at the epicenter of fashion trends in one way or another. In this spring-summer 2022 we will delve into the dress codes that governed the bohemian style of the 70s and we will bring them back by updating them. Knowing this, we have immersed ourselves in the street style of the great fashion capitals with the aim of selecting the best style keys to wear the boho style in the orderly version of it that will be worn in the coming seasons.

Floral prints, extremely loose patterns, artisan materials… All of these are elements through which firms such as Etro and Isabel Marant have shown on the catwalk that the festive vision of the future that the population wishes to champion this season can be perfectly constructed through of sources of boho inspiration to which, without a doubt, a Sienna Miller would have succumbed in the midst of the bohemian era.

How to successfully adapt boho style to 2022?

Floral Accent Dress

Few styles fit as well into the summer period as boho does. The versatility, functionality and optimism that it denotes makes it an ideal resource for practically all kinds of situations. The Spanish content creator Belén Hostalet takes us into the universe of the dresses that will star on the asphalt in the coming months. She herself wears a model with a high neck and long sleeves, with a side slit and a floral print symbolizing the style movement in question. Her attire is added to white leather ankle boots.

fringed jacket

Fringes, one of the oldest decorations in the history of fashion, are halfway between boho style and western aesthetics, so they will be worn by lovers of both currents. On this occasion, we observe Olivia Palermo during Milan Fashion Week wearing a brown jacket full of fringes that can be seen on her sleeves. A design that she combines with a short black dress and high boots that look at knee height.

Printed bomber jacket and mini skirt

Bomber jackets have often been closely related to boho clothing and this street style woman, witnessed on the streets of Milan, confirms that in this spring 2022 printed models of them will be defended more vigorously than ever. Said item is combined with a black crop top and a miniskirt in the same shade. Likewise, the three pieces are elevated to the next level with high studded boots, footwear that adds a rock note to the look.

Cropped jacket with floral motifs and ripped jeans

Influencer Valentina Ferragni was spotted outside the Etro show for the presentation of the fashion house’s fall-winter 2022/23 collection. For the occasion, she decided to wear a jacket with a cropped aesthetic with a vivid print, a garment that she added to some ripped jeans on trend and strappy sandals with a heel that she wore over her jeans. Definitely, the style prescriber will become one of the muses of inspiration to embrace this trend in the coming weeks.

two piece cake

Jenny Suet In Tsang offers the solution that women who want to fall in love with the bohemian style without becoming the center of attention have been waiting for. She herself defends a two-piece set consisting of a shirt and shorts, both garments in pastel purple. In this case, she completes the boho construction with a gradient jacket in shades of orange and tall block-heeled boots.

