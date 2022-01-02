How to enter the Green Pass on Android and iOS smartphones

If in this period you have been wondering how to have green certification at your fingertips, in this guide we will show you how to insert the Green Pass on yours Android smartphone And iOS. In fact, on Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, Realme, Huawei and iPhone, it is possible to have your certificate conveniently on the display and to do so, we can use various methods.

How to enter the Green Pass at your fingertips on Android and iOS smartphones

How can we then enter the Green Pass on our Android and iOS smartphones? The procedure can be done in many ways and it is good to remember that already on applications such as Immune And I, provided by the state, you can find yours green certification. However, these applications do not have a useful widget or in any case a function to use it via NFC as if it were a payment card.

The solution exists and it is called StoCard, a handy card collection application that is historically known for the loyalty cards of various supermarkets, but which now has a really important utility. Therefore what you need to do to get the Green Pass on StoCard? First of all, you need to download the dedicated application updated to the latest version and then follow step by step the various useful methods for Android (including Huawei) and iOS.

How to download the StoCard application Depending on whether you have an Android, Huawei or iOS smartphone, you will need to download the Stocard application via the Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery or Apple’s App Store. How to insert the Green Pass on StoCard for Android and as a widget In order to insert the Green Pass on StoCard on Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus and others smartphones, once the application has been downloaded, you must first register for the service (for free). Then, you have to click on Add Card and go on Green Certification, scan the QR Code of your Green Pass (or by entering theIdentifier Unique of the Certificate, you can find it on Immuni) and that’s it.

But we said that we could have it in comfort without opening the app and therefore this means that we explain to you how to create the StoCard widget: you have to hold down on the home and then select the one of the size that best suits you and you will have it there ready to use. How to insert the Green Pass on StoCard for iPhone and how to get it on Wallet and Widget If you have an iPhone, you won’t have to worry about not being able to enter the Green Pass on your iOS device as well and above all, the StoCard app will help you here too. In fact, as for Android, once you have downloaded the app and logged in, you will have to go to the“+” icon and select Green Certification.

Once this is done, you will always have to scan your personal QR code and that’s it. Now, to have it both on Wallet that like Widget, just click on the three dots at the top right and click on “Add to Wallet“, While for the widget this must be chosen by holding down on the home and selecting the size that best suits you. How to enter the Green Pass on StoCard on Apple Watch For those looking for the convenience of the Green Pass even on their Apple Watch, to insert it from StoCard you just need to put the Green Certification on the Wallet with the procedure above and you will also find it on the smartwatch. It will be viewable even when not connected via Bluetooth.

These were the useful procedures to always have the Green Certification at hand. This procedure is valid for all smartphones as it is enough to be compatible with the StoCard app (and today it is impossible not to have it), which has certainly simplified everyone’s life.

