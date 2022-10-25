How to exercise when it’s colder and darker – Chicago Tribune

Read in Spanish

Now that the days are changing and getting shorter, darker and cooler, I’ve started to worry about my daily walks and if I’ll be able to stick with them. I feel that my walks, for which I sometimes only have time in the afternoons, are crucial for my mental and physical health, so I don’t want to interrupt them, but I also don’t want to take more risks than necessary.

Is it safe to exercise after dark? How cold is too much? I interviewed two sports doctors and an exercise scientist, who are also outdoor exercise enthusiasts, to see what they thought. The good news is that you can still exercise outdoors when the temperature drops… up to a point.

“We ride bikes all winter, and we ride in the cold and when it’s dark,” Tom Fleeter, an orthopedic surgeon and sports physician who lives in Virginia, said of himself and his wife. But there are a few extra steps you should take to keep yourself safe from the elements, oncoming traffic, and other threats that increase in the fall and winter months.

see and be seen

This may seem obvious to you, but it’s essential to be able to see where you’re going and make sure others see you. “Just last week, I treated a nurse who had broken her ankle when she went for a run at 5 a.m. before it was light,” Fleeter said. She was running in a dark area, she couldn’t see well and she fell, the doctor explained.

If you’re outside when it’s dark, Fleeter recommended using a headlamp. You can also use a flashlight or put tiny lights in your shoes, suggested Elan Goldwaser, a primary care sports physician at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. However, keep in mind that your visibility will still be restricted because your light will cast shadows behind any obstacles you encounter. “You’ll see the branch, but you won’t be able to see what’s behind it until you get to it,” Goldwaser explained.

If you do any physical activity on the street, it’s also important that vehicles can see you, said Sara Terrell, an exercise scientist at Florida Southern College. Consider wearing neon colors—no black or navy blue—as well as reflective items that glow when hit by headlights. (Terrell suggested an inexpensive option: stick strips of reflective tape on your clothing.) Consider putting reflective elements on parts of your body that move a lot — perhaps your ankles or arms — to signal to drivers that you’re moving, which will make them more cautious, she said.

Also, if you’re listening to music or a podcast, use just one earphone so you can hear the traffic, Terrell advised. This is good advice at any time of the year. Face oncoming traffic so that if a vehicle doesn’t see you, you can move out of the way if necessary. (But by bike you always have to go in the same direction as the cars).

dress for the weather

If you’re working out in a cold place, the experts I interviewed advised wearing three layers: an inner layer of moisture-wicking synthetic material; a warmer midlayer, perhaps fleece or fleece; and a light outer layer that protects from wind and precipitation. Avoid cotton, Terrell stressed, as it absorbs water and sweat and cools the body, increasing the risk of hypothermia.

If it’s raining, you can wear a hat with a visor to make it easier for you to see, Terrell said. Thin hats or balaclavas can also help keep you warm because much of the heat is lost through your head, Fleeter added. And don’t forget warm gloves and socks (maybe wool), because when the body is cold, the blood moves away from the extremities so that the center stays warm, so hands and feet (and ears) ) are vulnerable to freezing, Terrell said.

Also make sure you’re wearing the right footwear for the weather, Goldwaser added. If it’s raining, snowing or icy, it’s a good idea for shoes to have a prominent tread on the bottom for good traction. (That said, if there’s a lot of ice or snow, you might want to stay indoors, Fleeter cautioned.)

Prepare and nourish your body

When you exercise in cold temperatures, you shouldn’t stop hydrating, even if you don’t feel thirsty, Fleeter said. When it’s cold, the body releases a hormone called vasopressin that constricts blood vessels and also suppresses thirst, so you may not feel like you need to drink water even if you do, she explained. Also, when you exercise in the cold, your body burns more calories to stay warm, so you may want to eat a little more than usual to keep your energy level up, she added.

Don’t forget to stretch your muscles before an outdoor winter workout, Goldwaser said, because muscles and ligaments are prone to tearing when they’re cold. Goldwaser recommended dynamic stretches, which gently and briefly lengthen various muscle groups; these may be safer than static stretches, which are held longer because, in his opinion, they could stress cold muscles.

Whenever you’re exercising outdoors alone, tell someone where you’re going or carry a phone in case you get hurt, Terrell advised. If you’re nervous about encountering animals or other hazards, consider carrying pepper or bear spray as well, if it’s legal where you live.

You have to know when to stay home

Never exercise outside during a thunderstorm, Goldwaser said; the chance of being struck by lightning is small, but significant enough to warrant caution. Terrell suggested checking the weather forecast before an outdoor excursion to make sure bad weather isn’t expected. If you have to take your workout indoors from time to time, “have a plan B,” Terrell said, so you can keep working out. I make sweeping videos in my basement, for example.

Fleeter said you should never exercise outdoors when the temperature or wind chill is below -23 degrees Celsius, because the risk of frostbite is high. It’s also wise to stay indoors when it’s a little warmer, depending on what you’re going to do. Fleeter said that if you’re going to ride a bike, it will be windy, which will make you feel colder, so he suggests that people don’t ride a bike when the temperature is below -9 degrees Celsius, and advises against running when the temperature is below -9 degrees Celsius. is below -15 degrees.

With so many new safety strategies, I’m excited to continue my walks outside all winter, but I’m not giving up my common sense either. On the nastiest, coldest days, I’m going to suck it up and do squats instead. “Be smart with mother nature,” says Terrell. “She usually wins.”