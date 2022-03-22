How to exercise with a hula hoop to burn fat

Do you know how to exercise with a hula hoop? doDid you know that it can help you burn abdominal fat? Yes, that hoop that we all played with as children and that a lucky few managed to master turns out to be an ideal device to keep fit.

This was confirmed by a study published in the National Library of Medicine in which the effect of this exercise compared to going for a walk was compared. The tests determined that, in overweight people, practice exercise with this hoop reduced abdominal fat by a greater percentage and increased trunk musculature.

However, how to exercise with a hula hoop to get it? To start with, you need use one with weightthere are from 1.2 kilos to even 3.5 kilos, and as always, it is advisable to start with the lightest and increase over time.

The best thing about this device is that can be done all kinds of exercises with himand it is that training with a hula hoop it doesn’t mean just moving it with your hips, which is one of the things you have to do, of course.

The ring can be use as alternative to dumbbells and include it in all those routines that require it. And it is that the experts have found a multitude of exercises that can be done with the hula hoop instead of classic weights, such as:

Shoulder press squat

burpees

Lunge with rotation of the hoop on the arm

Sit-ups in V with ring

Russian twist with hula hoop

though no doubt the most fun is to do hula hooping like when we were little. With this simple movement works the core, helping strengthen and tone it.

Beginners can start practicing movement on the spot and with little weight, while those who control the exercise can increase the difficulty not only adding weight, but also walking while moving the hoop. It won’t be easy, but it will be effective.

And if you still don’t have a hula hoop at home, here are three options for you to start practicing at home and check its effectiveness as soon as possible.

