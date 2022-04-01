How to exercise without actually exercising

Is it possible to exercise without exercising? In a way, yes, because if you’re just starting out or if you don’t have much time, you don’t need to sign up for a gym or sports classes to get moving. You can take advantage of everyday situations to get in shape.

The Personal Trainer Jacquie Smith knows this well, and since she has come across a multitude of clients who always complain about how little time they have, she has shared some of her tips for exercising without realizing it.

You’re not going to get abs of steel or T-shirt-tearing arms this way, but, at least, you will be doing something for your health.

Like the well-known recommendation to climb stairs instead of taking the elevator, there are more things you can do in your day to day to add a few minutes exercise even lightly.

For example, the trainer’s first trick is park the car a little further than usual and so finish the way to work or home on foot. In this way you will walk a few minutes a day without having to find time for it specifically.

Do you know your city? Because Smith’s second trick is sightseeing in your own city, you can do it alone, with family, with friends, and in this way spend a pleasant time, discovering new things, places, and burning calories. You can take advantage and do it by bikefor example, and by the time you have finished you will surely have moved more than you imagine.

Do you eat in your office? If you are one of those who do not have time to go home to eat and return to the office later, you can take advantage and go out for a while. You don’t have to stay in the building. If you take your tupperware, you can find a nearby area and walk there to eat outside or choose a bar or restaurant that is a little further away and take advantage of the distance to walk for a while. A park, a square… any place can be good, and in addition to move, you can enjoy the fresh air and disconnect before going back to work.

Which of these options will you start using to exercise without realizing it?

