How to extend the battery of a Samsung Galaxy: 7 tricks that work

We give you 7 tricks to save battery when using your Samsung Galaxy mobile. Thus, you will not depend so much on the charger.

The autonomy of Samsung mobiles has improved significantly in recent years, a good proof of which is the Samsung smartphones with the best battery. However, the length of yours may not be very prominent. To improve it, we recommend 7 tricks that work to extend the battery of a Samsung Galaxy.

These tips have nothing to do with the charger, but are settings that you must apply in the terminal itself for greater autonomy. Putting these 7 tricks into practice will only take a few minutes, but it can mean the extension of battery life by several hours. Let’s see what they consist of.

Activate dark mode

Dark mode is one of the main tools that your mobile offers you to save battery. In fact, a Purdue University study pointed out that it can save between 3% and 9% when keeping the brightness level between 30% and 5%.

dark theme is especially useful in mobiles with OLED screen, as dark pixels are completely turned off and do not consume power. Therefore, if you want to extend the battery of your Samsung Galaxy, you can start by enabling this dark mode from the settings. These are the steps to follow:

Enter the app “Settings”. Tap on the section “Screen”. Activate the option “dark mode”which can also be called by other names such as “Night mode”.

Limits the operation of the most demanding apps

Another trick that you can carry out to enjoy more autonomy is to limit the operation of the most demanding applications. If you cannot uninstall them, because you use them regularly, you can prevent them from running in the background. Thus, the energy they consume will be less.

In the Samsung mobile that we take as an example, the function to disable apps in the background is called “Inactive apps”. However, depending on the model, it is you may also find it under the name “Apps always sleeping”. Whatever name it has, these are the steps to follow to activate it:

Enter the mobile settings. Scroll down and tap on the section “Device maintenance”. Access the section “Battery”. Tap the three-dot button in the top right corner, then tap “Settings”. Go to “Inactive Apps” and select those apps They will not be able to run in the background to reduce their battery consumption.

Use Samsung’s battery saving mode

You always have the opportunity to use the battery saving mode offered by Samsung in its terminals. In fact, is the most effective tool that you can use when you need to extend the battery life yes or yes. Specifically, it is responsible for limit some features and apps so that the power consumption is lower.

It is very easy to enable battery saving mode on your Samsung. Simply access the “Battery” section with the steps explained in the previous procedure and, once inside, activate the “Energy saving” option. You must take into account that some tools will be unusable or at least you won’t be able to get the most out of them.

Turn off apps you don’t use

Uninstalling or deactivating installed applications that you do not use is another trick to extend the battery of your Samsung Galaxy. In this way, you prevent them from consuming energy when they are in the background without your knowledge. In addition, it is a very simple procedure to carry out: you only have to long press the app icon and tap on the “Uninstall” or “Disable” option that will appear in the pop-up window.

Use the minimum resolution and refresh rate

Having a mobile with high resolution and high refresh rate means enjoy good quality images, but you will also suffer from increased battery consumption. For this reason, in those moments in which you need the autonomy to be greater, you can choose to change the resolution of the screen and also reduce the refresh rate.

Both procedures can carry them out from the terminal settings. First of all, to change the screen resolution you must follow these steps:

Enter the mobile settings. Access the section “Screen”. Look for the option “Screen resolution” and tap on it. Set the HD+ resolution.

Do you have a Samsung mobile? This is the app you have to install to customize the sound to the fullest

If the screen of your mobile has a refresh rate of 90 Hz or 120 Hz, it is best that go back to traditional 60hz to reduce energy consumption. This is how you can do it:

Enter the mobile settings. Access the section “Screen”. Look for the option “refreshment rate” and tap on it. Set 60 Hz as the refresh rate.

Disable “Share with Nearby” mode

“Share with Nearby” is a very useful tool for quickly send files to another android mobile that is close. However, keeping this connectivity enabled also It consumes more battery on your Samsung Galaxy.

For this reason, disable “Share with Nearby” mode can be useful when you need to extend battery life. To do it quickly, simply enter the term “Nearby” in the settings search engine, enter “Share with Nearby” and uncheck the corresponding box.

Delete those accounts you don’t use

Finally, we recommend a trick to save battery that comes from the hand of Google. It’s very simple: it consists of deleting those user accounts synchronized in the terminal that you no longer use. Why? Because these accounts also sync constantly to update the information, which supposes a certain energy consumption.

In addition to deleting Google accounts you don’t currently use, you can also delete accounts for other services, such as those of email which are regularly synchronized to confirm if you have received new messages. In this case, you can delete the users you don’t use directly from the “Cloud and accounts” section Available in mobile settings.

It is not necessary to apply all these tricks, you can put them on a scale to specify which ones are most interesting to you. For example, you don’t like dark mode, but you don’t mind lowering the refresh rate. If you know how to make good use of them, the battery life of your Samsung Galaxy will be significantly extended.

