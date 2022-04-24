How to factory reset or restore your Airpods Max

Share

How to restart or reset your Airpods Max? The process is simple, and we explain it below.

Airpods Max are Apple’s premium earphones, combining stylish design, active noise cancellation, and great music quality. But, this device is not without problemssince it is possible that they will present faults and not work correctly.

As always with electronic devices, factory reset or reset They can fix these bugs without going to an Apple Store, and here’s how you can do it.

How to factory reset Airpods Max

Despite the constant updates that Apple releases for its Premium headphones, the devices are not exempt from connection problems or some of the functions do not work properly, where the most common is that the battery does not last what should.

Before you ship them with Apple, you should know that most problems with Airpods Max are solved by restoring them to factoryand the truth is that it is a fairly simple process:

Charge the Airpods Max before doing the process to avoid problems.

Press the digital crown and the sound control button at the same time.

Keep them pressed for a period of 15 seconds. You will see the light next to the charging port turn amber and then white.

Release the buttons immediately.

After doing this process, the device must be linked to the iPhone or iPad again, as well as in the iCloud account. Once these steps are done, try again if the headphones work and if the problems have been fixed.

How to restart Airpods Max

In the event that you don’t want to completely reset your Airpods, you can restart them, or as Apple mentions, ‘turn them off’. Although it may not work in all cases, this step is recommended as a first option or simply for those who want to fix lags or recalibrate battery:

Press and hold the Digital Crown and Sound Control buttons at the same time.

You must hold it down for less than 12 seconds.

Once the light flashes amber, immediately release the buttons, and the Airpods will have completely rebooted.

How to factory reset and reset AirPods

If you keep pressing the buttons, your headphones will reset as we explained in the first part of the text. Rebooting the device may be the quick and slightly safer option to be able to fix the most common Airpods Max problems.

By last, We recommend you always keep your headset up-to-date, having the automatic update option activated. Each update tends to fix some common problem so you don’t have to do a factory reset. If the problems are not fixed, then it is recommended to take them to an Apple Store for a complete review.

