How to fall asleep in less than five minutes with a basic breathing exercise

There are many people who suffer insomniaa problem that can affect daily life, by not getting the invigorating sleep and restorative rest that is so necessary for the proper functioning of our body and our mind.

For this reason, there are some tricks that help achieve adequate relaxation at bedtime, in which breathing plays a fundamental role. This is the case of the 4-7-8 technique, a way of breathing with which the experts affirm that You can fall asleep in just one minute.

This technique was devised by Dr. Andrew Weil, director of Integrative Medicine and professor at the University of Arizona, trained at Harvard, which is related to diaphragmatic breathing, with which the body can relax more quickly.

Steps to do the 4-7-8 technique

This technique can be done in any position and should be trained a couple of times a day, no more than four at first. with what is going to get a better result every time.

The first thing to do is take a breath through your nose, with your mouth closed, counting to 4. Then, you have to hold the air for 7 seconds. To finish, the air is exhaled for 8 seconds.

Weil points out that the inhalation and exhalation process has to be noisy and also that, if the exhalation process is very long for someone, it is enough that inhaling always lasts half as long as exhaling, so a 3-3-6 technique could also be effective.

It is also advisable, although not essential, place the tongue just where the palate begins. In the following video, Professor Weil can be seen explaining the technique: