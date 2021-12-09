How to fall asleep in minutes with the “4-7-8” method, a natural tranquilizer

Go to bed tonight with ease, as the 4-7-8 method could help you fall asleep in minutes by resting your head on a pillow. Here’s what you need to do.

Insomnia And remedies. 57 seconds: it takes so much to fall asleep. If exploited, of course, as science advises.

It seems, in fact, that at Harvard they have devised a method to fall asleep in just under a minute. Like? By distributing those 57 seconds in certain actions, all aimed at accompanying us placidly in the magical world of Morpheus.

It all stems from a very specific idea of ​​Dr. Andrew Weil, a doctor at the prestigious American university, according to which sleep is a real art that needs to be cultivated. Hence the “4-7-8” method, or rather a breathing technique that owes a lot to the classic one of yoga.

The technique is divided into three points:

1) Breathe in for 4 seconds

2) Hold your breath for 7 seconds

3) Breathe out for 8 seconds

Basically, if in yoga you are asked to alternate deep exhalations with holding your breath and the consequent inhalation, in this case you must breathe through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven and then exhale through your mouth for another eight seconds. . The sequence should be repeated at least 3 times, for a total of 57 seconds in which you should fall asleep.

Thanks to this type of breathing, the body is led to slow down and therefore to block adrenaline states, to curb anxiety and labored breathing and, according to Weil, the most important phase of the method is the second, because by holding our breath our body takes in oxygen. Furthermore focus on breathing has a beneficial effect on its own stress and frustrations.

In short, the ‘4-7-8’ technique could prove to be a cure-all, if only it allows us to dedicate ourselves even for a moment to ourselves to the benefit of our health.

For the rest, remember that one of the causes to review if you are insomniac is undoubtedly (as usual!) Nutrition: there are foods that facilitate sleep in a natural way and others that, if taken repeatedly in the evening, make it really complicated.

Examples of measures that improve sleep include:

Stick to the same sleep schedule every day, even on weekends

Practice a relaxing bedtime routine to make it easier to fall asleep quickly

Choose a mattress that is comfortable and equip it with quality pillows and bedding

Minimize light and sound sources by optimizing the bedroom temperature

Disconnect from electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops for half an hour or more before going to bed.

Monitor your caffeine and alcohol intake closely, trying to avoid consuming them in the hours before going to bed.

Source: Sleep Foundation

