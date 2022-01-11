How many times have we heard from elderly people phrases such as “it’s bad to get old”, or “it’s the ailments of advancing age”? Many others could be added, always in pessimistic shades. Of course, physical problems worsen over the years. Our body is comparable to a machine. The higher the mileage, the more problems could arise. Fortunately, however, unlike cars, we have a much longer life cycle and problems can often be prevented and treated.

This is the case of osteoarthritis, which affects many people once they pass the age of 50. A common problem affecting the cartilages. They are connections that have the task of putting the tissues of our body in communication. They have a protective, cushioning and lubricating function for the bones. They have a gelatinous consistency which, unfortunately, deteriorates over time. Often due to postural problems or trauma. The first symptom is usually joint pain. If this persists, it is advisable to consult a specialist immediately.

How to fight osteoarthritis common among the elderly with some simple physical exercises to do at home without going to the gym

Osteoarthritis is caused by chronic damage to the cartilage tissue. Knees, hips, shoulders, fingers and toes are the most affected joints. In practice, the cushioning function of the cartilage, due to wear, causes the bones to rub against each other causing pain. However, it is a problem that can be controlled and treated. Physical activity, for example, is very useful. Walking, swimming and cycling can be helpful remedies. Obviously, always passing the opinion of the attending physician. Especially not to overdo the activity, thus having a negative effect.

Phisical exercises

However, there are also some simple exercises that we can do at home. The first can be done lying on the stomach, using an elastic band to be placed under one foot. Then raise the leg in extension, pulling the band, with the toe pointing upwards and hold the position for at least 10 seconds. Repeat it three times with the right and three times with the left.

We need to strengthen all the muscles in the leg to protect it from hip, ankle and knee problems. Consequently, we can do some stretching, leaning against a wall and pushing, flexing one leg forward, while the other goes in extension for about twenty seconds. Again, repeat the exercise three times.

Another useful exercise for the upper body can be done by lying on our back, with the legs raised, perhaps leaning against a chair. We stretch our arms towards the ceiling, stretch them well and first begin to shake all the arms, and then begin to rotate the hands and wrists. Then we close our hands to form a fist and repeat this gesture a dozen times.

Finally, in the same position, we can do an exercise for the neck. By keeping it locked, we can simulate writing numbers with it. Moving slowly, we go to perform them from 1 to 9, and then proceed backwards. We can repeat these movements twice, with a 40 second pause between each.

We have seen how to combat widespread osteoarthritis among the elderly with some simple physical exercises to do at home without going to the gym. We never forget, however, to be assisted, for any doubts, by our doctor, who will surely be able to advise us on the right treatment after having diagnosed the problem.