How to find out if someone spies on your WhatsApp from Android or iPhone

Anyone spying on your WhatsApp, keeper of most secrets, from teenagers to more mature men and women? Difficult, but not impossible. The instant messaging service theoretically guarantees maximum security thanks to end-to-end encryption, but it would always be advisable to check for any problems that could compromise privacy.

However, someone could log in via WhatsApp Web to access your account and conversations: in fact one of the simple and therefore most used methods to spy on WhatsApp.

How to find out the trick

Users on WhatsApp Web can chat, send, view and delete messages and media. The contents are those present in the official application for smartphones and iPhones.

To log in, you need to frame the QR code with the application, but the client also works when the smartphone and PC are connected to different Wi-Fi networks. The person interested in spying on your messages could for example ask you for your smartphone (or take it secretly), quickly frame the QR code and have access to all your messages.

The way to quickly find out if someone is reading your messages from another location. WhatsApp, in fact, saves all active sessions.

Via Android: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet, click on the three vertical dots, Press “Connected devices“.

As for iPhones: open WhatsApp from your iPhone, click on “Settings”, the menu item located at the bottom, choose “WhatsApp Web“

