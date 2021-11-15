Watch out for scams on electricity and gas bills. So let’s go into the details and see together how to recognize the deception attempts.

Starting from cooking food up to watching various television programs, there are so many times we find ourselves taking actions that inevitably end up having a certain impact on the final cost of electricity and gas bills. Precisely the latter, on the other hand, are among the items that have the greatest impact on the family budget.

Given their importance, therefore, it is not surprising that many people pay particular attention, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences. The trap, however, is always around the corner, with i scammers always ready to deceive the unfortunate person on duty through scams studied down to the smallest detail. So let’s go into the details and see how to find out if they are scamming us.

Bills alert, they are scamming us on electricity and gas: watch out for the various scam attempts

Starting from parcel blocked scam up to the fake shopping vouchers, there are many deception attempts to be careful of. Unfortunately, they are the ones that end up more and more often in the crosshairs of scammers electricity and gas bills, enough to trigger a real alarm.

According to what emerges from a research by the SOStariffe.it Observatory, the purpose of the scammers is to obtain password, but also personal or financial data and any other information that may allow extort money to the unfortunate on duty.

Most of these scams are implemented through mail. The latter almost always include a link, through which the recipient of the message is invited to provide their data. Therefore, it is precisely by providing the supply data that unsolicited electricity and gas contracts are activated.

In other cases, however, the scammers inform the recipient of the message that they must pay an overdue bill in order to avoid disconnection of the supply. In reality it is just a trap, through which they try to get hold of the data of the victim’s payment instruments. In addition to emails, among the favorite means of scammers to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty are included sms, with messages inviting you to click on a link. Also in this case, performing the required operation ends up falling into the trap.

Do not forget the door-to-door scams, which see fake sellers propose a change of supply contract. Finally we remember the scams through call center, with the bad guys trying to get the words “yes” or “I confirm” to be pronounced, and then make a fake recording. Thanks to the latter, therefore, it seems that the user has really accepted the activation of a new contract, even if in reality this is not the case.

Scams on electricity and gas bills: here’s how to protect yourself

As we have seen, unfortunately, there are so many scam attempts to watch out for. In order to avoid falling into the trap, therefore, we always remember to never share the identification codes of the supplies with anyone, such as POD and PDR.

Obviously you don’t have to never sign anything without having first read the full text, just as it is not necessary never pay in cash to alleged door-to-door energy representatives. In case of suspicious phone calls, never provide affirmative answers.

As for e-mails and sms, however, do not click never on unreliable links and above all, never provide information regarding your personal data or payment instruments.