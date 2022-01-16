How to find out the title of a song with your smartphone

























It will have happened to you too to have music in your head, or to hear it at the radio, in TV, on Internet and to want to know what song it is, and maybe even know about it the author and the lyrics of the song. Today, fortunately, it is possible to recognize a song with it smartphone, thanks to Google and also in an extremely simple way.









All Android smartphones, but also iPhones withGoogle app installed, they can in fact be used to play a song on the phone and get all the information we need on the song that we, and the smartphone, are listening to. The procedure is very easy and takes a few seconds, after which we will immediately have the two main information: title and author. Then we will be able to have, in a few taps, also other information if we want it. As if that were not enough, there is also one more option: if we are in tune enough, Google is able to recognize a song even if we are humming it.

How to recognize a song with Google

There procedure to make a smartphone recognize a song is quick and easy: just use the Google app for your smartphone, immediately pressing themicrophone icon on the right instead of typing text. Immediately after we will have to tap on “Search for a song“.

The phone will listen (may need to grant permissions to do it to the Google app). At this point Google will be able to recognize the song within a huge music library, showing us immediately title and author.

The procedure also works with cover, that is the songs sung and played by an artist different from the original, but in this case it may happen that the original song is recognized and not the new version, if the cover is not present in the library accessed by the search engine.

Once the song is recognized, however, title and author are only the first options available. Among the other options offered there will also be the one to view the lyrics that we have been looking for. However, the text will be extracted from websites that Google believes to be trustworthy and, as a result, may not be 100% accurate.

How to find the title of a song by singing it

There second chance that Google offers us to find the title and the author of a song is hum it into the microphone smartphone. The procedure is identical to the previous one, except that instead of having the song play on the phone, we will sing it.

Clearly, in this case the success rate it varies a lot according to our skill rate and our singing skills: if we are good at singing and remember the lyrics of the song by heart, then the chances of finding the title and author with this method will be very high.