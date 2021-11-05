how to find people without having the number

Here is the trick that allows you to easily track down people whose phone number you do not have on Whatsapp

Find the people on social network it’s pretty simple. Just know the name and insert it in the searches. Alternatively, you can peek among the friends of the wanted subject or peek among the “likes” and comments of some posts.

Therefore, alternatives are not lacking. The speech becomes complicated when instead we want to carry out a search on Whatsapp. In that case, the phone number is generally needed, or rather, that’s what we are used to thinking. The reality of the facts is quite different, ed offers an alternative that allows you to trace a specific contact that interests us particularly.

Whatsapp: the method to find people whose number you do not have

To do this, you need a special application that few people know. Is called True Caller and it is a sort of telephone digital archive. It is often used by companies that use the call center service to promote their offers.

The subscription costs € 1.99 per month and to have access to the numbers of others it is necessary to enter your own (which actually feeds the list). In practice it is a huge telephone directory, inside which you can find the most varied numbers. So, it can also help you find contacts Whatsapp which otherwise would be impossible to find.

Like so many other tools they contain information so delicate, it is good to make good use of them. Using other people’s numbers for shady or otherwise not very serious purposes could be serious problems, which can also lead to sensational complaints.

So, as always a tool can be useful depending on how it is used. If the goal is noble or otherwise peaceful there is nothing to fear, indeed, True Caller, it can only be that an important ally.

Otherwise it can be a real boomerang that can create headaches for others other than themselves. In conclusion, anyone who wants to use it is good to do it with knowledge of the facts.