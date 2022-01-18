How to find the right time to train and get better

But how do we know what must be the best time for us? Simple. In the future there may be real ones Invisible “markers” who inform us on this issue, indicating the optimal time for movement. What makes us think of this hypothesis is a sort of “manual” of these indicators that was created by an international group of researchers and appeared in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

We put on the suit, put on the swimsuit and go… ready for the session in the gym, for the jog in the park, for the swim in the pool. But perhaps, tomorrow, before making these gestures we should throw a look at the clock because if it is true that physical activity is still good for the body and mind, now it seems that many of its beneficial effects can increase or on the contrary diminish. based on the time we move .

What chronobiology tells us

Have you ever thought that there is an ideal period for sexual activity? It seems strange and yet it is, at least from a hormonal point of view. In fact, the hours of love are above all those of the late afternoon and those of the early morning, when the peak of testosterone, the male hormone par excellence, is very high. But this is just an example.

Thus, early in the morning from 9 to 12 the risk of having headaches or experiencing the discomfort of allergic rhinitis tends to increase, while the brain works at its best, with high alertness and attention, which also affects work. The reason? In these phases the beneficial effect is due both to the production of cortisol, adrenaline and aldosterone (hormones that increase the body’s ability to respond to stimuli) and to the presence in quantities of some neurotransmitters (for example serotonin), substances that They “accelerate” brain responses.

Then comes the meal, with gradual decline in activities after eating, while around three in the afternoon hormone production is “rekindled” and intellectual activities resume. With one difference: this period is ideal for those dedicated to art or music. In addition, the synthesis of insulin resumes, which, thanks to its greater activity, stimulates the muscles to work at their best. Among the hypotheses there is also the one that proposes this as the ideal time to set records in athletics.

And then, in the evening, physical and mental performance decrease, even in the dark. For this reason, those who love physical activity should be able to evaluate well their “biorhythm” marked by the personal biological clock, and, if possible, adapt the effort to the moment in which this can offer the best stimuli to the organism. The study, for now only experimental, that we are about to tell you about goes in this sense.

The “markers” in a dictionary

The research, of great scientific importance even if for now it is difficult to predict its applicability on humans, was conducted on mice by a team of scientists from different structures, such as the University of Copenhagen, the Karolinska Institutet, the University of Texas. , that of California-Irvine and the Helmholtz of Munich. The goal of the experts was to try to understand the effects of movement on the body And on its metabolism at different times of the day, allowing the capture of “signaling” compounds that are more or less active based on the time of day.

These signals can act in different ways on the well-being of the person, with an impact not only on training and physical performance but also on the rhythm of sleep, memory capacity, metabolism, with particular reference to type 2 diabetes. of these signals could therefore become a weapon to make the effects of physical activity even more effective for well-being as the cells tend to regulate their processes based on the circadian rhythm, with the sensitivity of the tissues to the action of physical effort which therefore can change according to the time of day in which it is concentrated.

In order to define these aspects and to understand the secrets of the various indicators, the experts analyzed the blood and tissues of the animals, divided according to the time in which they carried out physical activity, thus defining a sort of “time schedule” of the animals. effects of exercise based on this list of metabolism signalers. At the moment, of course, the study is only speculative. But one should think that, given the importance of analysis, in the future these observations could also apply to the human being.