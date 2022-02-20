How to find the secret Instagram menu and what it is for

So you can find the secret menu of Instagram that gives you quick access to the most important functions of the application.

Instagram is a photography social network (or at least it was born for that purpose) that we use every day to share our experiences with our acquaintances. However, despite this common use, there Functions we don’t know yet. For example, Instagram has a secret menu that you can access with just one touch. Do you know where it is?

This secret menu comes to make it easier for us to use the Instagram application, since we gives quick access to the most important tools and sections Of the same. For example, we let you know that the secret menu can take you directly to the Instagram camera to quickly upload stories to your profile. Without further ado, let’s see what is it for the secret menu of Instagram and how can you find it.

How to find and what is the secret Instagram menu for

As with the secret menu of WhatsApp, this secret menu of Instagram gives quick access to the most important functions of the application. Before looking for it, you should make sure that Accounts with the latest Instagram update available. To make it easier, make the application update automatically, so always you will have the latest news.

Once you’ve updated Instagram or confirmed that the app was already up to date, it’s time to find out what its secret menu is for. Well, this menu gives quick access to the key functions of the application: the camera to upload stories, the page for add a new post in you feedthe section with the data of your activity and the direct sectionwhich allows you to send and receive private messages to chat with other users.

Instagram: how to know how many people visit your profile

The key question arrives: how is this secret menu displayed? Well, you just have to find the instagram app icon in the applications menu of your mobile and press on it for a few seconds. Automatically, this small window will appear with different options that allows you to quickly access key functions without having to open the app and search for them manually.

On the other hand, if you have an iPhonethe options that appear in that secret menu they can be different. In the same way, this simple trick will help you to have direct access to some of the app’s tools, perhaps even some of them are the ones you use the most on a day-to-day basis.

Remember that you only have to press and hold the Instagram application icon to open this secret menu that can be so useful. Since you master this, you can also put into practice Other tricks that will help you with Instagram Stories. Little by little, and thanks to the tricks that we are revealing to you in Andro4all, take full advantage of the social network it will be a piece of cake.

