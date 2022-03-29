How to force your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO to update MIUI

If you have already read that the latest MIUI news has begun to be deployed for your smartphone, but that long-awaited update does not arrive, we will tell you how you can force your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO so that the news of its operating system arrives before you.

Xiaomi usually launches via OTA the updates for your smartphones in stages. This way, if a previously undetected failure occurs, the impact is limited to as few users as possible.

For this reason, despite having two identical smartphones, some terminals are updated before others. But Is there a way to minimize those waiting times.

Personally, I’m one of those who prefers to wait a while before updating my phone’s operating system unless it fixes a critical security flaw. It would not be the first time a stable update has caused problems for users.

How to force MIUI updates on your phone

Xiaomi has included in MIUI a setting that allows forcing updates and try to get them to our terminal before. For this we have to follow the following steps:

Go to Settings

Access “About the phone”

Click on “MIUI version”

In the three points at the top enter the “Update settings”

Enable the option “Receive updates sooner”

With this option active we will notify Xiaomi that we want to receive the updates when they are available. With the risk that this entails.

How to manually update your smartphone

If even in this way, the expected update takes time to arrive, we can install it easily. Although first we will have to download the package from the official Xiaomi website. Once this is done we will have to follow the following steps:

Go to Settings

Access “About the phone”

Click on “MIUI version”

Press several times on the MIUI logo until the new functions are unlocked

In the three points at the top enter the “Select update package”

Choose the previously downloaded file

In this way we can always have our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO with the latest version of the software released by the company.

