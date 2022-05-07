How to forward messages on WhatsApp to skip forwarding in messages and be able to edit messages before forwarding them

Share

Learn how to forward messages on WhatsApp to skip forwarding in messages.

In an attempt to combat fake news, WhatsApp has decided limit the number of times we forward a message thus trying to put an end to fake news. Before, we could share the messages with a maximum of 5 groups or contacts. With this new limitation, we proceed to only be able to forward the message to a group.

Messages in this case that we forward appear as “Forwarded” or “Forwarded Many Times.” With this, the contacts we have are informed that the message is forwarded. To skip this, let’s explain how to forward a whatsapp message without appearing as forwarded.

Sending messages that contain images, audio or files without the forwarded appearing

We are used to sharing a message press and hold and select the forward option. This option is the most effective when sending a message to our contacts. The problem, as we mentioned, is that it will appear as forwarded. In this case, the alternative is use the share option instead of forwarding. With this option, we get that the message does not appear as forwarded. To be able to send a message in this way, we do the following:

We keep pressed on the message that we are going to forward .

. Let’s go to the three points and We select share.

We select WhatsApp among the sharing options.

We go to the contact to whom we want to send the message.

We edit the description and send the message.

Thanks to this functionality, what we achieve is to be able to share the message without the forwarded message appearing. Additionally, we can edit the text to send to a contactthus being able to say something directly without having to write anything.

As we say, this functionality is available for messages that contain images, audio, files or videos.

Forwarding text messages or links.

In the case that we want to send text messages or links, we will have seen that the share option does not appear as it appears with media files. To do this, we have another trick that will work for us if we want to forward a text or a link without it being forwarded below.

The functionality we are talking about is simply the copy option. With the copy option, we can forward the text or the link without any problem. To do this, we will do the following:

We place ourselves on the message we want to share.

We hold down until the top nav bar changes .

. We mark the option to copy.

We paste the message by pressing and holding on the new conversation.

As we can see, this functionality makes it easier to forward a message. The only drawback we found is that we will need to edit the copied message before sending it because the contacts that have had the conversation and the time will appear. This it only happens if we select several messages to copy. In other cases, the name or the date should not appear, so we can send them without any problem.

