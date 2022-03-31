How to free up storage space on iPhone

Make the most of your iPhone’s storage by freeing up space with this series of tips and tricks.

iPhone storage has traditionally been an issue due to the lack of base storage that Apple offered in its flagship smartphones. Without the passage of time this minimum storage has been increasing, but the truth is that now also the applications, the games and the photos and videos that we take take up much more. Which can be a serious problem.

If you have problems with the free space on your iPhone and you have run out of “gigs”, we are going to tell you a series of tweaks and tricks you can use to gain storage. You can’t expand the internal memory of the iPhone, but you can do a lot to make the internal storage “perform more”.

Find out what takes up the most space on the iPhone

First of all we must know what is eating our storage on the iPhone and fortunately iOS has a very complete tool to manage and view iPhone storage. And from it you will be able to see which are the apps that take up the most space on your iPhone. To view free storage follow these steps:

Go into Settings and tap on general .

and tap on . Now tap on iPhone storage .

. It is normal for the data to take a while to appear.

You will see the tidy apps from highest to lowest data usage.

from highest to lowest data usage. up you can search for an app concrete to see what it occupies.

All Ways to Clear “Other” Data on iOS and Get More Storage Space

Delete old WhatsApp files, photos and videos

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in our day to day, so it is also one of the culprits of the little storage that we have left on the iPhone. Every week we receive dozens of images, videos and files that are stored within the app and that take up a lot of space. WhatsApp has been very concerned about this and has a quick way to delete files and gain space:

Enter the app WhatsApp on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. At the bottom right click on Setting and then in Storage and data .

and then in . At the top click on Manage storage .

. You will see all they occupy all the images, videos and audios that have been sent to you.

all the images, videos and audios that have been sent to you. In this section you will see the files that occupy the most and below the chats that contain the most files.

Enter the chat you want to delete files from.

you want to delete files from. You can select what you want to remove : Photos, GIFs, Videos, Voice messages, Documents and Stickers.

: Photos, GIFs, Videos, Voice messages, Documents and Stickers. Select what you want to delete and click on the trash can.

How to prevent WhatsApp from saving photos in the iPhone Photos app

Get rid of apps you don’t use

One of the main reasons why the iPhone e runs out of space is the apps, especially the ones that we do not use. iOS includes an option within the settings to delete those apps that we have not used for a long time automatically. This is a very smart way to save space and your iPhone or iPad will also keep the documents and data of those applications.

If we activate this option, iOS will delete these applications without you knowing when you are low on space on your device, but the app icon will remain and you can download them when you need them without losing any data. You will see a cloud icon next to the name. This is how you can activate this option.

We access until Settings and click on App Store .

. We go down to the bottom of the settings.

We activate the option Uninstall unused appsyour device will tell you how much space you can earn.

Use iCloud or cloud services

A solution that can work in many cases is to opt for cloud services. exist numerous apps that offer free space in the cloud where we can save heavy files such as movies or photos. In addition, from the Files application you can manage all these apps without problems.

Optimize Photos storage

The arrival of iCloud Photo Library was an important step in improving the interaction between our Apple devices and also can help us free up storage on our iPhone or iPad. Photos and videos take up a lot of space and saving them to the cloud will free up that space on your iPhone.

on your device you will only have a miniature that will occupy much less and whenever you want you can download the original photo. To activate this option follow these steps:

Click on Settings and go down to the Photos section .

. Within this section we activate the option Optimize storage .

. When you have little space iOS will delete some photosalthough they will still appear at a lower resolution and you can download them at original size from iCloud at any time.

Uses HEIF and HEVC high-efficiency formats

With the latest versions of iOS, Apple introduced two new formats in which you can save your photos and videos, HEIF and HEVC. with these formats your photos and videos will occupy much less space on the iPhone, and don’t worry that when you want to share them, iOS will take care of changing the format to a standard one.

Again it is an option within Settings > Camera .

. Now we click on Formats .

. We select High efficiency.

Clear iPhone cache

Clearing the cache can free up space, especially if we do it in all applications. Normally Safari is the app that saves the most data, so it is the one we recommend you delete first, although you should also learn to clear the cache of other iPhone apps such as WhatsApp or Instagram.

On your iPhone or iPad go to Settings > Safari .

. Scroll down to near the bottom and tap on Clear history and website data .

. tap on Clear history and data.

8 Little-Used Tweaks to Customize Your iPhone

sure if you follow these tips you get a good amount of extra storage space for your iPhone. Do not run out of space and continue to use your device without problems.

