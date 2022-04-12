Between cars, clothing, food, places, etc., it is likely that on more than one occasion you will have money problems in GTA Online. Luckily, during the next few days you will have the opportunity to win free $250,000 if you follow the steps that we are going to detail in the following guide.

How to get $250,000 for free until April 13

Until next April 13, the executives will be looking for subordinates and henchmen, so you better not ignore their requests. More than anything because the salaries for all those hired through SecuroServ will triple during these days.

For this alone it should be more than enough excuse, but in reality there is another more important reason. The point is that the partners, escorts or members of a biker club will get an additional 250,000 dollars for free, although for this they will have to carry out a mission of sale of arms traffickinga mission of night club managementa mission of biker sale or a mission sale of special merchandise.

Once you complete this task, you must wait a period of 72 hours for the amount of money in your bank to increase considerably. Also, don’t forget that if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber you’ll get another $100,000 more for linking your account to the Rockstar Games Social Club and connecting to the game during these days.

More GTA Online guides