How to get a flat, toned stomach with Kylie Jenner’s favorite workout

She is not tall and wiry like her supermodel sister Kendall, but petite and with sinuous shapes in Kim style. XL buttocks, slim waist and flatter stomach than the calm sea in August. Just that flat and toned tummy that she proudly showed off a month after the birth of her daughter Stormi and that she promptly showed off on Instagram. Three years and three thousand posts with abs in full view later, Kylie Jenner continues to have abs tonic which tends to highlight by showing itself on social media in tops and briefs. She who has always admitted that she is not a * fitness addict, * that she does not love gyms and that she also gives in to temptation on the way to fast food.

So how do you keep fit? Her secret is constant, daily training that the millionaire influencer and entrepreneur recently shared via IG with its 226 million followers. Her filter-proof tummy routine begins with a drink and an uphill outdoor run followed by another on the Tapis Roulant in retirement at 12% (in steep hill mode) before moving on to targeted and toning exercises on the mat including touching the opposite foot with your hand while lying on your back, lifting your legs and side workouts.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan he also stated that he had done a recent refresh to his diet. A few weeks ago he revealed that he had revised and corrected his meal plan based on that of his sisters Kim and Kourtney, rich mainly in vegetables and to have a trick to not give in to the attacks of hunger at night. “I’ll go to bed, place an apple on the bedside table and turn on the TV,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “Since I create a very relaxing situation, I don’t want to get up to go to the kitchen, so my only choice for hunger remains the apple.” Given the results, the Kylie method seems to be absolutely worth trying. Especially in view of the costume test.

In the gallery the photos of Kylie and her flat stomach to let us inspire the remise en forme.

