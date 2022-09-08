How to get a job in the United States with employment agencies for Latinos?

The Work agencies they are a good avenue for Latinos seeking employment in the United States.

The reason is that These consultants have a direct relationship with the companies that need to fill certain positions.

Therefore, to adjust the research and save time and effort, it is convenient to start with these specialized sites.

Also, some agencies provide information on the best way to write a resume and a cover letter.







US labor agencies

Kelly

It is one of the largest and most experienced agencies in the United States. It offers positions throughout the country.

Integrity Staffing Solutions

The advantage for Latinos is that it has a Spanish option.







In labor agencies you can upload your CV online.

Randstad Randstad

Includes opportunities around the world.

Adeco

The option for those looking for remote work.

The Help Company

This site is specialized in service jobs. Among them, kitchen positions, cleaning professionals, home management and child or elderly care.

Chamba App

An app that works as an online agency. With options for construction jobs, restaurants, cleaning, warehouses and more. It is available to download on iPhone and Android.

What to consider when being hired

Each employment agency has its own commissions and collection methods. Some have contracts with employers.

In other cases, they charge the employer a percentage of the salary.

How to sign up

To access the available offer, the method is to register on the website and upload the required information, which usually includes personal data, professional experience and work references.

Job Opportunities for Latinos

Some companies with searches in different areas.

– The California Department of Transportation.

-Home Depot.

-In-N-Out this fast food chain allows the submission of job applications in Spanish.

-Verizon.

-Ultimate Software.

Camden Property Trust.

The Cheesecake Factory.

