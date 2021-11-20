How to get a Manaphy egg in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

Finally the time has come expected Generation IV remakes release day: Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are officially out. Before starting our new adventure a Sinnoh, here is a guide on how to get the egg of the Mythical Pokémon Manaphy!

First we need to have our console connected to one Internet connection, even if you are not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. To get the egg you have to reach Jubilation City: in great metropolis of Sinnoh is unlocked the ability to redeem i Secret Gifts from the game menu.

If at the beginning there was talk of a gift granted exclusively to those who had ordered the game before November 19th, we can now confirm that anyone can redeem a Manaphy egg, as long as it is made before February 21, 2022. From that date on, therefore, the mysterious Pokémon will no longer be redeemable.

Once you have our egg, selecting the option Through the internet of the Secret Gift, the time has come to do so hatch! In Sinnoh, the recommended routes are the 210 and the 209, perfect for making back and forth with our bicycle and get Manaphy in no time at all. To hatch even more quickly the egg, it is recommended to have a Pokémon with the ability within our team Body of fire, like Ponyta or Magmortar.

Once the egg hatched and got our beautiful one Oceandante Pokémon, we can also get the second member of Guardians of the sea. How? Simple, just leave Manaphy at pension with Ditto and wait for an egg to pop out! At that point, we will have to repeat the same process again to make it hatch and also possess the Ocean Beast Pokémon.