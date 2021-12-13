How to get a perfect body: workouts, massages and a touch-up

Here is the perfect mix for destroying love handles and fat accumulations in the abdomen area. Tips from three experts to redefine or define your body

The perfect physique? That of Ibrahimovic, a splendid 40-year-old. Sure he is super-Zlatan, it’s not easy to imitate, but some sacrifices are worth it to try to look like him at least a little. We have hired three experts and got some advice.

the trainer recommends – Give yourself to Crossfit. “A mix of exercises performed in series or in circuit, without pauses between one and the other. The recovery takes place only at the end of the series – he explains Stefano Marini, fitness supervisor of Aspria Harbor Club, in Milan -. It starts with heating of 5 minutes: light jogging, exercise bike, rowing machine to raise the body temperature and prepare the muscles. In the central part, the proposal of the exercises changes, becomes more intense, the developed physical qualities improve. For newbies, push-ups on legs and arms, abdominals and running. Then the loads are added: balls, ropes, tires, free weights. The race becomes jerky and jumps on the spot or on the cube are inserted into the circuit ”. No contact, no risks, distances and safety in training “.

In the gym or at home, dumbbells and barbells. “Password: toning. Like this muscle fibers growi, improves circulation, increase metabolism and calorie consumption. Starved muscle cells need more fuel than those of other tissues. Make the roadmap, perhaps with the help of an expert: adequate loads, sets and repetitions according to the objectives. Do you want to burn more? The loads vary every week “.

Little time to train and desire for results. “Mission possible in line with the latest trend. Is called HIT, High Intensity Training the program that guarantees results without having to commit for hours. The equation is simple: more intensity in the exercises in a few minutes of training, to be done every day if possible and no less than three to four times a week. Long and punitive sessions are banned: the goals can still be reached, but in less time and in an unconventional way. Just carve out 20 minutes throughout the day and work hard. The principle of high intensity training is valid and it works. Super concentrated efforts and very short breaks. Here are some examples. Let’s start from the stairs, great circuit for the HIT. It takes 4 minutes to climb at a fast pace, keeping your back straight and your foot resting well on the step. Go down calmly and go up with sprint. And if you want to give even more intensity, bend your legs 90 degrees uphill. A kind of mini-squat that empowers quadriceps and glutes. Do you have a stationary bike? Stopwatch in hand, pedal quietly for two minutes then go full speed for 15 seconds and calmly resume for another two minutes. Alternate slow-fast for 10 minutes. Let’s do something for the upper limbs: climbing. Hands and feet resting on the ground, let’s get into position of plank, then we begin to simulate a run by alternately bringing the knees to the chest. 1 minute continuous movement, 45 second pause to be repeated 4 times. And if you are new to physical activity, start gradually“.

At the massage therapist – Sports massage. “Loosen the muscles, stressed by intense workouts and favor the drainage of lactic acid and toxins, set in motion by physical activity. With specific movements, with an open hand, intense and deep – he explains Elena Buscone, massage therapist and trainer -, they help to tone and dissolve muscle contractures, often the cause of tension and pain. The technique performed with particular oils or creams that warm the muscles is also ideal to prepare for training: heats muscles, increases blood flow, reduces the risk of injury “.

Connective: total well-being. “It is effective both at the connective, the tissue that covers the muscles, both on a deeper level, on internal organs. The beneficial effects of the massage reach the whole body, not just the part directly treated. The operator, through a friction, loosens muscle tension, stiffness, promotes blood circulation, acts if necessary, on painful states such as headaches, lumbar problems, at the digestive level “.

Relieve stress and tension. “It is based on the principle that in our body there is a network of meridians in which vital energy flows. Through constant perpendicular pressures on specific points of the body, made with the fingertips, the palms of the hands, the elbows, the knees, the operator identifies and dissolves the energy blocks and allows the body to rebalance itself “.

East among us: the Kembiki. “Formerly practiced by blind masseurs, it is characterized by specifics “wave” maneuvers which promote tissue oxygenation, venous and lymphatic circulation, relax the muscles “.

From the surgeon – “Love handles authentic problem for the male aesthetic universe. And certainly with the holidays approaching the problem is not destined to improve, quite the contrary. “Those annoying, unsightly, dangerous to health accumulations of fat, they are a real nightmare for men and would do anything to eliminate them – he explains Flavia Guatteo, specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery -. Men pile up the fat on abdomen and hips and those rolls are more dangerous than the ones they feature, come on hips and thighs, the overweight female. Male adipose tissue, type “android”, as well as giving back an appearance “donut”, alters fat metabolism . The consequences are not only aesthetic, but on the general state of health “. What are the methods to permanently eliminate handles and accumulations? The most requested intervention, the third in order of preferences after rhinoplasty and hair transplantation, is liposuction. This is done in general anesthesia or under local anesthesia according to the quantity of fat to be eliminated. With the use of very thin and not very traumatic instruments, cannulas 2-3 millimeters in diameter,it sucks up excess fat and redefines the silhouette. The result is decisive if coupled with a healthy lifestyle, at the right dose of physical activity, and does not involve risks as long as it is performed in qualified structures, with perfect sanitary standards,by certified specialists. The day after the surgery you can return to a normal life. For the resumption of sporting activity, however, it is necessary to wait two to three weeks. There are some drawbacks to consider: the appeal to a special sheath, to be worn day and night for a month. The bruises, visible in the aspirated area, disappear in a short time. Liposuction must be regarded as the last resort to get rid of the hated handles. The struggle must first of all foresee a change in lifestyle. The human body does not work in zones, compartmentalized, to get rid of fat in a specific place, it is necessary an overall program: correct regime feeds king, limitation in the intake of alcoholic beverages, physical activity, use of over-the-counter pharmacological creams containing the principle of levo-thyroxine andescin. They are of considerable help but they must be used under medical supervision. Also the connective tissue massage of lymphatic drainage, carried out with specific equipment, can give results as well as mesotherapy, and treatments with the Vela Shape“.

