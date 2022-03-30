How to get a second COVID booster shot if you are 50 and older

Los Angeles County residents who are at least 50 years old can receive a second booster dose of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, officials announced.

Additional booster doses – equivalent to a fourth injection for those who originally received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or a third injection for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – are available to those who have at least four months from their initial booster.

Initially, several centers will open throughout the county to accommodate those who want a second booster dose, and other locations may soon become available.

LA County is moving aggressively to offer the additional vaccines, which the US Food and Drug Administration officially authorized on Tuesday for those 50 and older. The calendar in other counties was not yet fully defined.

This is what we know:

Where can I get a second booster?

Los Angeles County health officials said second booster doses will be available beginning Wednesday at the following locations:

Eugene A. Obregon Park in East LA

Ted Watkins Memorial Park in South LA

Balboa Sports Complex in Encino

Commerce Senior Center

Market Street Center in Santa Clarita

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center

Norwalk Sports and Arts Complex

More information on these and other vaccination sites is available at VaccinateLACounty.com.

Are there other options?

Officials said additional boosters could soon be available from other vendors, such as pharmacies and doctors’ offices, but those interested should check in advance.

Kaiser Permanente said Tuesday afternoon that it was awaiting additional clinical guidance from the CDC, and that it will have to adjust its computer systems, before it can start offering the second booster shot.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, when clinical guidance is issued by the Centers for Disease Control, Kaiser Permanente will administer second booster doses in accordance with that guidance,” Kaiser said in a statement.

“It is important to note that the FDA also reiterated that data show that an initial booster dose is critical to help protect all adults from potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19,” that statement continued. “It is strongly recommended for those who have not received their initial booster dose to do so”.

Why a new reinforcement?

“Current evidence suggests that there is some decline in protection against the severe effects of COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals over time,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, it’s a statement. “Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna could help increase levels of protection for these higher-risk individuals.”

The CDC has already recommended that people 12 years of age and older with moderately or severely compromised immune systems who originally received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine receive a fourth dose of the vaccine, and that those with immune systems so weakened that they originally received the vaccine of a single dose of Johnson & Johnson receive two additional doses.

What do the experts say about when to get vaccinated?

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said in an interview that if he had to advise family members, he would recommend those over 65 – and especially those over 75 – to get the second booster shot.

The second booster shot is less urgent for a relatively healthy 50-year-old, Chin-Hong said. However, a second booster dose would allow them to get a boost of antibodies that could help “protect against advanced infection,” Chin-Hong said.

This fourth dose could be useful for people who are traveling, for example, to a wedding or to another country, and want to take extra steps to avoid becoming infected.

Researchers will need more time to determine what additional benefit people will get from a fourth dose of the vaccine. Clearly, there is a large benefit after a second dose, and again after the first booster, Chin-Hong said. However, early data from Israel suggest that the added benefit after the second booster dose is not as substantial.

But the second booster dose can be worthwhile and, especially for older people, can be life-saving. The second booster dose is safe, according to Chin-Hong: “There is no immune depletion and no more side effects. It is well tolerated.”

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, added: “We found that immunity declines after the third dose. And in some studies, a fourth dose has been able to return the antibody level to what it was shortly after the third dose. That would imply additional protection,” Kim-Farley said in an interview.

Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said in a tweet Tuesday that he recommended getting the booster dose for older people or those at higher risk. For lower risk people it is more of a decision.

