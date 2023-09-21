Pokémon GO is a mobile spin-off of Pokémon where you can collect numerous Pokémon in the real world. Many mechanics are carried over from the main games, such as capturing Pokémon, methods of evolving Pokémon, and even trading Pokémon. However, Generation 4 has unique evolution methods that could not be replicated in Pokémon Go. The game’s solution to this problem is the Sinnoh Stones. Sinnoh Stones are evolution items that work on specific Generation 4 Pokémon. Here’s how to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go.

How to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go

There are numerous ways to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go:

Research topic

You can complete a week of field research tasks to obtain a research breakthrough. (In other words, you will have to complete seven field research tasks.) In your Research Advancement, you will obtain a series of rewards. One of these rewards could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone. There’s no guarantee that your reward will be a Sinnoh Stone, so you’ll have to keep trying in case you don’t get one.

Team Rocket Leader Battles

You can get a Sinnoh Stone by defeating a Team Rocket leader. The Team Rocket leader’s battles that can throw a Sinnoh stone are those against Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, or Giovanni. You will need to use a Rocket Radar or a Super Rocket Radar to find these trainers. You can earn the Rocket Radar by collecting six mysterious components that are obtained from regular Team Rocket grunts.

PvP battles

You can earn a Sinnoh Stone as a potential reward after ranking up in PvP trainer battles.

Related: How to catch Ditto in Pokémon GO: all Ditto costumes

Pokémon that evolves with a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go

There are eighteen Pokémon in Pokémon Go that evolve using a Sinnoh Stone. As the name suggests, these are all Pokémon native to Sinnoh or the fourth generation of the game. These Pokémon had alternative methods of evolution, such as a special item that is not available in Pokémon Go. To evolve the following Pokémon, you will need a Sinnoh Stone and 100 candies: