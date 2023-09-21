Pokémon GO is a mobile spin-off of Pokémon where you can collect numerous Pokémon in the real world. Many mechanics are carried over from the main games, such as capturing Pokémon, methods of evolving Pokémon, and even trading Pokémon. However, Generation 4 has unique evolution methods that could not be replicated in Pokémon Go. The game’s solution to this problem is the Sinnoh Stones. Sinnoh Stones are evolution items that work on specific Generation 4 Pokémon. Here’s how to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go.
How to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go
There are numerous ways to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go:
Research topic
You can complete a week of field research tasks to obtain a research breakthrough. (In other words, you will have to complete seven field research tasks.) In your Research Advancement, you will obtain a series of rewards. One of these rewards could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone. There’s no guarantee that your reward will be a Sinnoh Stone, so you’ll have to keep trying in case you don’t get one.
Team Rocket Leader Battles
You can get a Sinnoh Stone by defeating a Team Rocket leader. The Team Rocket leader’s battles that can throw a Sinnoh stone are those against Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, or Giovanni. You will need to use a Rocket Radar or a Super Rocket Radar to find these trainers. You can earn the Rocket Radar by collecting six mysterious components that are obtained from regular Team Rocket grunts.
PvP battles
You can earn a Sinnoh Stone as a potential reward after ranking up in PvP trainer battles.
Pokémon that evolves with a Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go
There are eighteen Pokémon in Pokémon Go that evolve using a Sinnoh Stone. As the name suggests, these are all Pokémon native to Sinnoh or the fourth generation of the game. These Pokémon had alternative methods of evolution, such as a special item that is not available in Pokémon Go. To evolve the following Pokémon, you will need a Sinnoh Stone and 100 candies:
- Kirlia (evil) evolves into Gallade
- Gligar evolves into Gliscor
- Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior
- Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir
- Roselia evolves into Roserade
- Yanma evolves into Yanmega
- Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius
- Sneasel evolves into Weavile
- Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky
- Magmar evolves into Magmortar
- Togetic evolves into Togekiss
- Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z
- Aipom evolves into Ambipom
- Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow
- Snorunt (female) evolves into Frosslass
- Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine
- Electabuzz evolves into Electivire
- Tangela evolves into Tangrowth