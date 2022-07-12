How to get a tourist visa for Panama in 2022?

Today we will explain step by step and in detail how to obtain a Panama tourist visa in 2022.

Although there are fewer and fewer Cubans seeking to travel to Panama with the aim of doing Shopping Tourism, there are many who need to reach Panamanian territory for migratory purposes. It is not surprising that thousands of interested parties turn to our website looking for guidance. That is why today we will explain step by step and in detail how to obtain a Panama tourist visa in 2022.

Despite the many changes that Panama’s immigration policy towards Cubans has experienced in recent years, the possibility of requesting a Tourist Visa remains. This is the first thing we must make clear: The granting of tourist visas for multiple entries to Panama is maintained. This has nothing to do with the transit visa or other recent changes. Cubans can apply for a 5-year tourist visa to Panama.

Now, we must take into account some specificities:

The request must be submitted through a Panama attorney. In other words, a lawyer will be the one who submits the visa application to the National Migration Service (SNM).

And something that many ask: it does not matter if the applicant is in Cuba, the lawyer has the possibility of representing his client while outside the isthmus country.

Keep in mind that right now visas are only issued for one year and extendable. But it is important to apply for a 5-year, multiple-entry visa.

What documents do you need to send to this lawyer who will apply for your visa?

A photocopy of your Identity Card on both sides. This photocopy must be legalized at the Panamanian Consulate in Cuba. A photocopy of your Passport on all pages, including the cover, it does not matter if the pages are empty or do not have visas. Likewise, this photocopy must be verified by the Havana Consulate. The interested party must create a special Power of Attorney on behalf of the lawyer who will represent you when formally requesting the TOURIST VISA. It is very important, and you must be clear about it: they must ask you for a tourist visa for five years and with multiple entry option to the SNM. The power of attorney can and should be drafted by the lawyer himself since they master the correct terminology. It must include all basic personal data, in addition to marital status, current occupation and postal address in Cuba. The power of attorney, like the rest of the aforementioned documents, must be controlled at the Panamanian Consulate in Cuba. That is, you will not sign it before, but in front of the corresponding consular official, who will assist you that day. Demonstrate your financial solvency. In this case, the Panamanian authorities of the embassy have advised a Bank Reference or Statement of Accounts. The applicant must bring to the Consulate of Panama, the bank documentation of his account in US dollars (USD). The original and a copy, so that the official verifies and stamps that the copy is true to the original. (You must bear in mind, as this is a common mistake, that the account statement issued by the bank is valid for only 30 days, counted from its delivery by the bank.) The minimum balance: Your balance in the account cannot be less than the $500.00 US dollars. You must also take 3 visa format photos with you to the consulate (you ask the photographer for them as well, he knows). Fill out the Tourist Visa form. It is a document that your lawyer will send you by email, or that you can download online from the embassy website.

Other important documents, if you have them

Although they are not mandatory, these documents could be very helpful when presenting yourself at the Embassy of Panama in Cuba:

Own Account Card or a work letter. Both in original and photocopy.

A Commercial Reference letter, preferably issued by an entity of the Colon Free Zone (ZLC), where they certify that you are a potential client

And of course, it is very important that you bring a letter where you explain (and convince the diplomatic staff) that you are going to do shopping tourism. For them, that is the main reason for Cubans, and the main reason why they maintain tourist visas. Don’t spin too much, be honest: the situation in my country is very difficult and for me it is an important livelihoodfor instance.

Before, we had told you that you had to legalize or certify some of these documents at the Panamanian embassy in Cuba. Well, for this you have to request an appointment by email from the address [email protected]. When they tell you the date and time of the appointment, then you must take with you the aforementioned documents (Identity Card, Passport, Power of Attorney, Bank Statement, all with copies).

How much does the Panama tourist visa application cost?

The consular fee for this procedure is $30.00 USD per document. But as you will remember, since Cuba imposed certain restrictions with this currency, payment is made in euros.

After you have everything ready you will have to send them to your lawyer. One option is through Copa Courier, by DHL or simply with a trusted friend or acquaintance who plans to travel to Panama.

How much does it cost to hire a lawyer to apply for a Panama tourist visa?

Approximately the price of this service is adjusted between $400.00 and $600.00 USD. This will largely depend on the lawyer you choose and their rates. Seek the advice of someone who has done it before, because although you can find some that do it for less than $400.00 USD, there are also others that charge more than $2000.00 USD.

Is it sure that they will give you a tourist visa to Panama?

This is something that many ask us. And no, unfortunately, even if you do each of these steps well, there is no absolute guarantee that you will be granted a visa. It is a decision that falls entirely to the SNM and National Security. But of course, depending on how well you have carried out these steps, you have a much greater chance that everything will turn out as you expect.

How do I know if my tourist visa to travel to Panama was approved?

If your visa was approved, they will send you an email with the day and time for another appointment at the Panamanian Consulate in Havana. And of course, that day the visa will be stamped in your passport.

This text has been updated according to the requirements in force in 2022, Cuban Directory will update this article as soon as new transformations are announced by the Panamanian immigration authorities.

