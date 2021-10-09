How to get as many followers on Instagram like Selena Gomez?

TIPS: the color palette tells who you are and describes how you are perceived. Cold colors: precision, detachment, algidity. Warm colors: closeness, authenticity, presence.

The importance of horizontal textures.

Instagram can be seen as a “television series“and, as in the television series, it is composed of vertical plots and horizontal plots.

Vertical plots are the stories that begin and end in a single episode: in crime series, usually, the episodes are almost all with vertical plots because, in the end, the episode is solved.

The horizontal plots are the stories that begin in the first episode of the series and end in the last episode of the series (or in other interlude episodes) as in the case of game of Thrones or The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel.

To keep the attention on your social profile high, you need to be able to manage both things: on the one hand the shots that tell everything there is to tell, on the other photos that are fragments of a story in the making. It is not necessarily artifice but, on the contrary, it is deciding that you want to tell something that is developing over time. Something personal and authentic. It can be the work-in-progress of an album, the creative process behind a song (from the first note to the release) or more personal details.

In the case of Selena, the pop star with extraordinary courage and great will, has decided to tell the story history of his autoimmune disease which led her to a kidney transplant, telling both the moment of the operation and the post-operative. An inspiring choice that was, in turn, a sort of hero’s journey that struck, excited and moved his fans. And keep doing it.

TIPS: In addition to capturing moments, it also lets stories fly.

Not to be everywhere but to be a multitude.

Looking at the history of Selena Gomez’s publications it can be deduced that the popstar creates posts only when she has something to say and wants to say it: there is never a feeling of post-filler or the result of a need for presence. Looking at the posting intervals on various platforms, we can easily deduce that Instagram has become de facto, for Selena, an institutional tool, with fewer posts and more calibrated, while the advent of Tik Tok has given the pop star new stimuli for different, more immediate content, which, for example, would not work as well on Instagram.

In fact, if being present on a single social platform is substantially counterproductive, it is not as much as publishing a single, identical content on multiple platforms. But above all, nothing is worse than a non-genuine, non-spontaneous and constructed story: having fun and having real content is more than vital to be successful on social media. And not only in those.

TIPS: the aim is not to be everywhere, the aim is to be everywhere.

Creating spaces to host worlds.

A successful Instagram profile is an Instagram profile that can also become space for other stories in addition to your own. The reiteration of one’s image for an impressive number of times would have been even Warhol’s Lovecraftian nightmare and, in fact, it can become disturbingly redundant. Leaving space for other stories, other faces and other realities from time to time is more than useful.

Recently, for example, Selena hosted the faces and stories of activists and activists and their initiatives: a choice that allows you to tell a piece more of your personality (perhaps starting from values ​​and social commitment), giving depth to a profile that would risk becoming two-dimensional like the wallpaper of an egomaniac.

TIPS: others talk about us better than we will ever be able to.