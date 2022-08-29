Image: soniaunleashed.com

By Jaime Vergara Ramírez, Central University of Chile

Country: USA

Year: 2014 – 2020

Gender: Drama/Legal

Seasons: 6

original language: English

Undoubtedly, this series stands out in any search for films related to scholars of legal science, lawyers. How to get away with murder (“How to defend a murderer” in Spain and “Lectures on crime” in Latin America) tells the story of five law students and their Criminal Law professor, who throughout their six seasons go facing different intrigues.

Christopher “Wes” Gibbins (Alfred Enoch), a young aspiring lawyer, managed to enter law school under strange circumstances, which after a few chapters we will understand is totally linked to his enigmatic Criminal Law professor. Through the chapters and seasons, the story that unites this character with that of his teacher will be discovered.

Competitive, a little arrogant and with her life finely planned, she is Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) who, like the previous two, is a law student, characterized by always preponderating to perfection. She longs for the approval of people she admires, including her, her Criminal Law professor.

It will be the circumstances and events that occur in the series, which will change his strict and routine life.

Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) is a law student who takes advantage of his physical attributes and beauty to carry out his goals and objectives. As the story progresses, this character will meet another who will influence a radical change in his relationship with his peers and in his way of approaching affective sexual relationships.

A little shy, sometimes with an introverted personality, Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) is another Law student who, along with her classmates and friends, will overcome various legal dramas. She seems like she always hides something, maybe, from her family.

A little clumsy, as well as competitive and with great aspirations typical of a person from a family of status, Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) is another law student like those mentioned above. This character begins with a somewhat comical role within the cast, but it is with the course of the program that the character is transformed and aspects of it are discovered that, at first glance, seem not to exist.

Annalize Keating (Viola Davis), a successful lawyer and professor of Criminal Law at a prestigious university in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA). She is without a doubt, she is the most enigmatic and main character of the series. This teacher hides her [humanidad] and her complex life story under the guise of a strong and powerful woman, who does not shake her hand to use her influences, abilities and knowledge of the Law to fulfill her objectives, including, if necessary, we will see her commit one or another crime .

It is because of her personality and career that Annalize has the gift of producing admiration regarding her person, in her students, as well as in other people.

The development of this character is without question the most complex and interesting of this television program.

The first pilot episode of this series begins with scenes typical of an American university party atmosphere, among which others emerge in which we can observe Wes, Connor, Michaela and Laurel in what appear to be different discussions about a recently perpetrated homicide. apparently by themselves.

These brief scenes fade into the background as the character of Annalize is introduced, who, in her capacity as a teacher, starts her class in a rather sophisticated and striking way. This character has quite a demanding dynamic towards her students, often bordering on rudeness. This teacher will make her students compete, giving them the opportunity to work with her and her associates in the various causes that they have to address. By the way, this opportunity will only be given to students who excel in ability and intelligence.

The lucky students who will be part of this team are the aforementioned, to which Asher is added. This group, along with their teacher Anallise and her partners, Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) must go through a story full of drama, characterized by the misrepresentation of the facts and the Law that the protagonists carry out to get away with it, discover and/or solve new intrigues.

Annalise, as a teacher and mentor to the other characters, ends up playing the role of innate leader, being the one who, misrepresenting facts and law, saves her students on more than one occasion from the consequences of their actions and/or omissions. This leadership, added to the legal knowledge and skills that the characters have, will make them navigate a complex drama full of intrigues, crimes, love, heartbreak, sexuality and more.

This series was the winner of the “television program of the year” category (American Film Institute Awards), in 2014, “Best drama series” (26th GLAAD Media Awards), in 2015, among others. Also, thanks to this production, Viola Davis was awarded the Primetime Emmy Awards for best leading actress in a dramatic series, in 2015, as well as she was the winner of different awards in similar categories.

Available on the Netflix streaming platform.