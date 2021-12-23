how to get back your Christmas expenses

The State Cashback was not reconfirmed. But Poste Italiane, through PostePay, will continue its refund policy until December 31st.

It’s amazing how, in just a year, things can change. Last Christmas, spent in greater straits due to the pandemic, the absolute protagonist was the Cashback and its reimbursement policy for those who had followed the route of traceable expenses. Twelve months later, it is precisely that measure that has been lost track. The Draghi Government has decided on suspension starting next year and, unless you are among those who are still waiting to receive the latest effects, by 2022 it will be better to prepare to move on. The program wanted by the Conte government to incentivize traceable expenses will in fact follow other paths.

PostePay customers, however, will enjoy a sort of extension. They will be the only ones, in fact, who will still be able to count on refunds for purchases made at Christmas. In fact, Poste Italiane has decided to confirm the repayment schedule until the end of the year, valid for all purchases made with the Evolution variant and all the others provided by the service. Specifically, this is a discount of 1 euro for expenses equal to or greater than 10 euro. The accumulated maximum will be 10 euros per day as a “daily” share of Cashback.

PostePay and Cashback: how to get it

It is an ad hoc measure rather than a structured program. PostePay customers, in fact, will be able to participate in the initiative by activating it directly through the service app, available both on the Android Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store. Once the application is downloaded, we will act directly through it, remembering, however, to make payments only through the QR code on the app. As for ordinary Cashback, refunds will be active only in the case of purchases at the stores participating in the initiative as a partner of Poste Italiane, throughout the peninsula. A veritable enclave of the lucky ones, considering that the Cashback program has been canceled.

In fact, starting from 2022, the state reimbursement program will no longer be heard of. The traceability policy will pass through other measures and the resources allocated to reimbursements will be channeled for other needs. The definitive closure of a measure which, while aimed at facilitating citizens, he has known more shadows than lights, also because of the “crafty” grain. As for PostePay cashback, the initiative will be active until December 31st, unless Poste decides to extend it. In which case, it would really be a one-time exception.