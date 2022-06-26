How to get Dakota Johnson’s hair (and bangs)

townsend prepares mood boards for all the events Johnson attends and is inspired by everything from music to architecture to history: “Sometimes it’s a picture from the ’20s or ’30s, sometimes it’s a photo of a sunset sun,” he explains. “But a lot of the ideas I have for his hair come from jane birkin: Dakota has seen it a thousand times in my mood boards!”.

Since they share similar features and face types, Birkin and Johnson are soul mates when it comes to beauty. No wonder Townsend turns to the icon and her dreamy hair to groom Johnson. “She is a woman who [en la cúspide de su fama] she had beautiful hair, but I wasn’t a slave to it,” she says. “I like when Dakota puts her hair up or tucks it behind her ear, it’s very important that, like Birkin did, she can touch it. I love that the hair moves!”

Next, Townsend reveals your expert tips and tricks to achieve hair like Dakota Johnson’s.

get your hair dirty

“Dakota always likes her hair to be very clean, so my challenge is to make it look not so clean. I’m looking for it to look like the second day after I wash it. We’ve found that dry products work really well on her hair, so that he dry shampoo does everything. My favorite product is Kevin Murphy’s Doo.Over Spray, which is a powder hairspray. It’s the only thing we put on the bangs, and then I use the Hair.Resort Spray, also by Kevin Murphy, from mid-lengths to ends to define by strands.”

Dry Powder by Kevin Murphy Kevin Murphy Texturizing Spray

The classic curtain fringe

“The real secret to a perfect fringe is to cut it very centered, right at the base of the nose. And as for the length, it’s a very narrow fringe, but the ideal point is when the fringe reaches right between the eyebrows and eyelashes.Dakota has the classic curtain bangs that lengthens on the sides: it goes up from the base of the nose to the top of the cheekbone on the sides. Then I always use a pair of fine-tipped scissors to trim the bottom half-centimeter of the bangs.”