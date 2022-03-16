How to get fake freckles with makeup

How to make freckles with makeup

Where to start?

It is important to consider the most natural areas where freckles appear, which are usually the nose, forehead and cheekbones. Drawing over these areas is a key step in creating the most convincing freckles.

constellations

Think that the freckles should be small constellations on your face, that are not too far apart, if not make them more in united groups. Also, freckles vary in size and shape, they don’t have to be perfectly round and even.

Find a way to create them

Since it is a growing trend, there are several tricks to create the natural look, here are some of our favorite tools.

Freck Pen

This pen is specifically designed to create subtle, natural-looking freckles. The applicator tip is very small and all you have to do to achieve them is to apply small circles and blend them with your fingers. The formula is vegan, buildable, and celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and Vanessa Hudgens use it in several of their looks.

Eyebrow pencil

One of our favorite tricks is to use a thin eyebrow pencil that allows you to make little marks on your face. Urban Decay offers a dual waterproof option with a marker and pencil with which you can match your hair, eyebrows and now freckles. After applying them, blend them with your fingers and seal them with translucent powder to ensure they do not move during the day.