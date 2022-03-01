how to get free Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic car

Any opportunity to get a free car in GTA Online is always welcome, so we’re glad to hear that Rockstar leaves us with another week with a challenge to add a new one to the collection. This time the chosen one is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic and in the following guide we will explain how to achieve it.

How to get the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic car for free

To obtain this new vehicle you must meet an essential requirement such as be members of the LS Car Meet. Once you arrive at this place you will have to participate in the challenge that has been established this week.

So, your goal will be to sign up to a series of urban races and placing in the top three a total of five times prior to March 2. In the event that you demonstrate your driving skills, you will receive the keys to the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, which you can customize as much as you want.

Taking advantage of the fact that you give yourself a tour of this place, you can stop by the test track and so take a spin with the BF Weevil, the Grotti Visione and the Lampadati Cinquemila to see what they are capable of in races or in Melee mode.

