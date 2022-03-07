Those who play GTA Online and are aware of the guides that we publish weekly will have managed a huge number of vehicles without having to pay anything in return for them. For this reason, so that the rhythm does not stop, in the following guide we are going to tell you how get free Dinka Sugoi.

How to get free Dinka Sugoi car

Something that has already become a custom is that every week the LS Car Meet starts a new challenge that allows all its members to win the Prize Vehicle that rotates every seven weeks. Therefore, you will have until March 9 to go to this place and participate in pursuit races.

You will need to prove that nobody is better than you at the wheel and leave the police and other competitors behind if you want to finish in a podium position. It does not matter the exact place you occupy, but you will have to do it for five days in a row if you want to take the keys to the Dinka Sugoi for free.

On the other hand, while you walk around the area, don’t hesitate to take a walk around the test track. This week you will be able to drive the Dinka Sugoi itself, as well as the Annis S80RR and Albany V-STR before being encouraged to buy any of them.

