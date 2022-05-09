How to get free remote raid passes in Pokémon GO in May 2022

As you well know, the remote raid passes are one of the most outstanding objects of Pokémon GO. It is one of the main ones when it comes to facilitating the capture of Pokémon in the game.

The remote raid pass allows us to fight a raid without the need to be close to it; a really useful option in the time of pandemic that we are currently experiencing. This year Niantic Tweaked the spawn rate of Remote Raid Passes in the pokestops, which is why we leave you the best ways to get them easily today.

How to get passes in Pokémon GO without spending money

Below you can find the four ways available to get the passes without spending money:

Event box: The Item Shop has an Event Box that costs only 1 PokéCoin: this includes a Remote Raid Pass and returns every Monday of the current month (what happens next month is unknown).

Turning PokéStops trainers will be able to get a daily raid pass, although it should be noted that the number of daily passes may vary due to the current Alola Season.

trainers will be able to get although it should be noted that . Research task: this month they do not seem to be available through this route.

this month they do not seem to be available through this route. Players can currently purchase 1 pass per 100 Pokécoins or a pack of three for 250 Pokécoins.

At the moment it is unknown if they will implement any other option to get hold of them, although we will keep you informed of any developments in this regard.

How to use a remote raid pass?

From the main game screen, look to the bottom right. You will see a pair of binoculars. Underneath there is a bar with a silhouette of a Pokémon and that is where you should click. From there, a tab will open and the raid option appears at the top. Select an ongoing raid that you would like to join. If you have a pass, click the big pink battle button and a number next to it will show how many passes you have.

What are these passes for?

This initiative of Pokémon GO aims to encourage its players to participate in raids during the pandemic, since these passes allow us to do it from home, without having to be near the site where the raid takes place. Not only that, but players can also invite their friends to participate in raids, which will surely come in handy in future events coming to Pokémon GO.

Although the Niantic team has not commented on the elimination of remote raid passes, it is believed that this type of modality will continue despite the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, since this has helped players get closer to each other.

If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

