How to get free Stadia games without a subscription

Google offers the possibility of get Stadia games without a subscription and for freegetting them is very simple through a few steps, although one of the first requirements you must meet is to have a Stadia account or create one as you will see.

Stadia It is a cloud gaming platform, whose games you must buy if you want to play, although you will play online because it will not be necessary to download them to your computer or mobile. It offers a free subscription and a paid subscription called Stadia Pro with multiple advantages.

With the free option it is possible to try games without having to pay anything and without making any other paid subscription, but it is you must sign up for the Stadia service before you start playing with those games that are free, although it is true that the catalog is not extensive. These are the steps you must follow:

Go to the Stadia registration website and create a free accountall you have to do is follow the 7 steps of the wizard until you have your account.

Web: Create account in Stadia

Once you have your Stadia account, you can start playing different games for free, all you have to do is click on the “sign in” button from the link that we leave you just below.

Web: Sign in to Stadia

Later you must access the “Stadia Store” section and look for a game that does not have any economic cost, that is, that is free. When you have it you will have to click on free trial / play, this step is also applicable in the Stadia mobile app.

You should keep in mind that the game will be in your game collection for when you want to play again at no cost to you, although you must always have an active Stadia account. This is the way to play for free on Stadia without subscribing to anything.

Try Stadia Pro for 1 month

Another possibility to test games is to subscribe to stadia-pro for 1 month, which is the option offered by Google right now, although you should bear in mind that once this period has elapsed you will have to pay the €9.99/month that the subscription costs, although you can cancel earlier.

For access Stadia Pro free for 1 monthyou just have to click on the button that is on the web that we leave you below, log in with your Google account and search for the free titles available to play, which you will have available on your computer or on your mobile with the Stadia app .

Website: Stadia Pro

The first option that we show you allows you play various games on Stadia for free and without a subscriptionwhile the second possibility also allows you to access more free games, but you have to register for the Stadia Pro trial period that you will have available for 1 month since then you will have to pay the subscription.

