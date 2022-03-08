How to get FUT Champions Rewards in FIFA 22

We show you what are the methods to get rewards in FIFA 22 FUT Champions.

One of the modes that we can find in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is FUT Champions, which allows you to obtain many rewards every week. In fact, is the most popular in FUTas it consists of playoffs and entertaining objectives that must be met to reach a certain rank.

Earning FUT Champions rewards is critical to achieve considerable improvements in our team and increase your rating. In our complete guide to FIFA 22 we are going to explain how it works and what are all the ranks in which you can earn coins and items.

How to play FUT Champions in FIFA 22

It is a way in which we have to overcome match objectives in order to acquire points that will raise us in rank. Depending on the number of points we have they will grant us a certain reward, which can be claimed when the rank quest is completed. This takes place during certain seasons or periods of time, the developers of the game tend to constantly update FUT Champions, so you have to keep an eye on the changes to know how to get the most out of this mode.

All FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 22

As the games progress, we can even go through 10 different range types, every time one of them is reached, rewards are acquired. In the following list we are going to leave you the classification with the respective earnings that you can acquire.

Rank IV – 8 to 15 points

2 Premium Jumbo Gold Envelopes.

Rank III – 16 to 23 points

Premium Gold Players Pack.

Gold Players Pack.

Rank II – 24 to 31 points

2 Premium Gold Players Packs.

Gold Players Pack.

Classification for the Finals.

Rank I – 32 to 36 points

Mega envelope.

About Jumbo Gold.

2 Unique Gold envelopes.

Classification for the Finals.

Final Phase Rewards in FUT Champions

When you manage to reach Rank 1 in FUT Champions you can qualify for the finals during the weekend. This opens a door to new rankings that will give you rewards of better quality and quantity, although you have to accumulate these points for 20 games in total. In the following list we show you everything you can get with the finals.

Rank VI – 8 to 19 points

2 Premium Jumbo Gold envelopes.

Gold Top Players Pack.

FUT Champions Player Pick.

500 FC points.

5,000 FUT Coins.

Rank V – 20 to 31 points

Envelope Jumbo Premium Gold.

Premium Gold Players Pack.

Gold Top Players Pack.

2 FUT Champions Player Picks.

500 FC points.

10,000 FUT Coins.

Rank IV – 32 to 43 points

2 Mega Packs.

Gold Top Players Pack.

2 FUT Champions Player Picks.

1,000 FC points.

15,000 FUT Coins.

Rank III – 44 to 55 points

About TOTW Premium.

Rare Players Jumbo Pack.

2 FUT Champions Player Picks.

1,500 FC points.

35,000 FUT Coins.

Rank II – 56 to 67 points

Mega envelope.

About TOTW Premium.

Rare Players Jumbo Pack.

3 FUT Champions Player Picks.

2,000 FC points.

60,000 FUT Coins.

Rank I – 68 to 80 points

2 TOTW Premium Packs.

About Ultimate.

3 FUT Champions Player Picks.

2,000 FC points.

105,000 FUT coins.

This would be everything you need to know about FUT Champions in order to take advantage of each of the ranks. The important thing here to get many rewards is to be constant and put effort into each of the matches you participate in, since this way you will quickly raise your ranking. However, for this you are going to need to form a good team, if you are starting out the best thing is to sign the best cheap FIFA 22 players and save the profits to sign possible superstars.

