how to get in the habit of exercising and stick with it

September is without a doubt the month of good intentions (because we know that it is now when everything starts, and not so much in January). One of the most repeated: do physical exercise. ‘I’m going to start running’, ‘I’m going to join the gym’.. However, there are many times that we let those good intentions get in the way.

We know that exercise regularly is one of the three pillars (along with the healthy food and the break) Of the health. Countless are his Benefits but also innumerable times that we have stayed in the attempt. Why is this happening? Why is it so hard for us to implement this habit?

“Changes, whatever their nature, entail effort and, even if they are sought, they mean leaving a comfort zone and a known space,” he tells laSexta.com Helena López-Casares Pertusa, expert in cognitive neuroscience at the European University.

Hence, the fundamental problem with starting a new habit, especially those that are expensive (such as exercising or studying a language) is that “they compete with many other activities that we could do and that we find much more pleasant or appealing” , he adds for his part Ricardo de Pascual, doctor in clinical psychology and professor in the Degree of Psychology of said university.

New habits: this is how our brain works

However, and before getting frustrated each year with the fact that we have left the gym, it is important -as López-Casares refers- to take into account how the human brain works to give a comprehensive answer to the most mundane everyday questions, such as the explanation for the failure of physical exercise plans:

“Change is scary, disruptive and uncomfortable and that is because our brain must invest an extra amount of energy in changing habits, which, although they are physical and action changes, are first mentality and thought changes.”

Based on this, we have to know -he continues explaining- that “in our brain there are structures called basal ganglia, which are the centers of routines and habits, and whose mission is to save energy for the brain. Routine takes pressure off to the prefrontal cortex, since the basal ganglia can function effortlessly.

And it is for this reason “why the same actions of the past are applied and there is a tendency not to explore new optionsto perpetuate models of thought and ideas about the world and to abandon habits not yet consolidated, even if they are beneficial”.

In order for it to be easier for us to carry out a new habit, especially that of doing physical exercise, we have to be very clear about the objective in question, that it be achievable and realistic for us.

Define your objective well, make it clear and concise

It is certainly the most important. “General and abstract objectives do not work, since our brain thinks in images and needs to translate the goal, end or objective that we want to achieve into a specific and recognizable mental impression,” says López-Casares.

Thus, for example, if you have the objective of ‘exercising to get in shape’ it has no scope or depth, since it is not formulated according to the laws of concreteness and visual thought. “On the other hand, ‘going to the gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 to 11:00 to dance classes’ has more strength, it is tangible and convertible into an image,” says the expert.

And only then, the desire and motivation will be present: “Motivation, conviction and desire arise when we have an attractive goal that can be focused on a specific image.“, says the expert.

On the other hand, it is essential that the objective and objectives are realistic and attainable. “Both in the short, medium and long term,” says Ricardo de Pascual. And the best thing, of course, is to start with small challenges that we can overcome little by little, so as not to ‘collapse’ suddenly and not give up.

You should go slowly. “If we are not used to it, it is important to start with something very little demanding, even if it is to go around the block today and twice tomorrow,” advises the professor. Otherwise, it may go wrong for us.

“Frequently, we make the mistake of setting ourselves too demanding goals to begin with. If I never exercise and I suddenly intend to do it two hours a day, five days a week, what’s going to happen is I’m going to do it the first day, maybe the second, and the third day I’m going to be so absolutely exhausted that maybe I’ll stay home,” adds the expert.

If we are not used to exercising, it is important to start with something light. We often make the mistake of setting ourselves very demanding goals to start with.

And it is that in these situations it is very important to manage frustration. Hence, the importance of going little by little. It may be that “we have certain goals (a specific physical form, or lift a weight or run a few kilometers), and we may have the impression that we are approaching that mark too slowly,” says the professor.

However, he explains that “it is the only way to not burn ourselves along the way (or injure ourselves). It is good set short-term goals (for example, going three days in a row to exercise), then in the medium term (increase a certain mark in a month) and finally in the long term (being able to do an exercise or a movement that we could not do before) “.

To finish, it is important that we start giving awards once we have achieved those small goals and objectives that we set for ourselves. And it is that in the end -adds this expert- “routines are matters of managing the immediate times, what is going to happen this afternoon or right now, and, in those deadlines, it is more important to reinforce (reward) the daily behavior than the extraordinary”.

Summary: Objectives should…

Formulate in positive terminology.

Be clear and concrete.

Be realistic and believable.

Be sustainable and consistent with the person’s lifestyle.

be achievable.

They must be measurable and evaluable.

Break down into precise and achievable milestones or micro-goals.

“Every objective poses a challenge to a person and a change of customs and habits, which is why easy recipes and shortcuts do not exist or work in the long term,” concludes López-Casares.