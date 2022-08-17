How to get Jennifer Aniston’s hair easily

Few manes have awakened more hype than that of actress Jennifer Aniston during the broadcast of the series that catapulted her to fame, friends. The actress’s blonde shoulder-length layered hair brought together a multitude of fans around the world with the aim of replicating the coveted cut and color of Rachel, his character in the famous fiction. With small modifications, the interpreter remains faithful to her court with blunt feathers that shape the mane and the most envied blonde based on highlights. Recently, Jennifer Aniston has even brought back her bangs from the 2000s. All this is the work of her head stylist, with whom she has been working since her inception, Chris McMillan.

If you are one of those who have followed his career from his role as Rachel and since then you are obsessed with her hair, we have good news for you: finally the secret has been revealed! Although other times it has been the actress herself who has provided her fans with the tips that you use on your hair, like this trick for shiny hair, in this case the information comes from another source, in fact it comes from the first hand. Has been the stylist himself who has decided to explain all the details of the work that he has been doing for years for one of his best-known clients.

The magic of the actress’s hair is reduced to three simple steps that with a little practice and a lot of attitude we can all replicate at home. The stylist made the long-awaited reveal by sharing two black-and-white photos of the actress as he worked on her hair. In the text, he developed the details about his way of working the performer’s hair.

the mane Rachel in three steps

Step 1

The hairdresser explains that he begins by shampooing and towel-drying the hair. He begins to work on the nape area. And, the important detail is that, despite having all kinds of products at your disposal, opt for something much simpler to ensure the strands are just the way you want: water. McMillan explains that she takes a section and a half and begins to style, next to her is a bottle of water that she will use to moisten the hair when necessary, giving the hair fiber more ability to be shaped.

Step 2

In this second step work each strand with the brand’s round brushes Ibiza Hair Tools, in which he places all his trust, because, as he says, “they always comply”. For a polished and elegant finish, the hairdresser advises always directing the dryer nozzle downwards. In addition to these tips mentioned by the stylist, to ensure the duration of the hairstyle, you can finish each strand you comb with a blast of cold air, activating the button prepared for this purpose with which the vast majority of dryers are equipped.

Step 3

“Boost the roots”, this is really the key to the actress’s hairstyle. Aniston always has her roots lifted from her scalp, which gives his hairstyle a much more elaborate look. The hairdresser does not offer many more details regarding how he achieves this effect, but a good trick to achieve it is to start by drying this area of ​​​​the head, taking the strands of hair in the opposite direction of their natural fall. To further emphasize this finish, you can use one of these 10 texturizers to add volume to fine hair. If you do not have this product, dry shampoo can also perform this function.