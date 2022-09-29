How to get more out of exercise by taking care of your microbiota

If the intestinal and oral microbiota are altered, the benefits of sport will be reduced.

There is currently enough scientific evidence to ensure that the benefits provided by the sport for him immune system and the metabolism they are mediated by the microbiota, that is, the billions of bacteria that populate the digestive system, from the mouth to the intestine.

Therefore, if the microbiota is altered the benefits that sport brings you will be reduced, and it influences both the intestinal and oral microbiota. That is why sugary drinks, antibacterial mouthwashes or the consumption of simple carbohydrates harm oral health and, by rebound, reduce the positive effect that exercise has on your heart.

How the microbiota affects exercise

The intestinal microbiota is the set of microorganisms that inhabit the intestine.

“Keep the Balance of the microbiota is essential to prevent the colonization of other pathogenic microorganisms, and helps digest food, produce vitamins B and K and stimulate the immune system. If alterations occur, they can affect the health of people and the environment. sports performance“, Explain Daniel Badiacollaborating professor of the Health Sciences Studies of the UOC in an article of this university.

“Imbalances in the microbiota, called dysbiosis, can cause nutritional deficiencies, excessive fermentation and intestinal permeability, among other things. All these conditions have a negative influence on the athlete’s performance, either by causing intestinal upsetcompromising the types of food that must be eaten during physical exercise or causing affectations in the energy field, which are manifested in a feeling of more fatigue“Badia warns.

a healthy intestinal microbiota to gain muscle mass

A healthy gut microbiota produces short chain fatty acids from the fermentation of fiber in the large intestine. These acids can be oxidized in the muscle increasing the available muscle glucose.

They also help increase the Blood flowthe insulin sensitivity and the preservation of muscle masswhich increases the athlete’s performance and improves health, explains the professor.

foods that take care of the intestinal flora

The foods that improve the intestinal flora are basically the probiotics and the prebiotics.

The probiotics They bring beneficial bacteria to the intestine. They are fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut or olives. If there is dysbiosis (imbalance in the intestinal microbiota), supplements are recommended under the supervision of a professional because the probiotic content is much higher.

They bring beneficial bacteria to the intestine. They are fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut or olives. If there is dysbiosis (imbalance in the intestinal microbiota), supplements are recommended under the supervision of a professional because the probiotic content is much higher. The prebiotics They serve as food for the good intestinal bacteria and are basically foods rich in fiber such as vegetables (fruits and vegetables). Resistant starch is also a great prebiotic and is achieved after cooking foods rich in complex carbohydrates such as potatoes, rice or sweet potatoes and keeping them in the fridge for at least 24 hours.

They serve as food for the good intestinal bacteria and are basically foods rich in fiber such as vegetables (fruits and vegetables). Resistant starch is also a great prebiotic and is achieved after cooking foods rich in complex carbohydrates such as potatoes, rice or sweet potatoes and keeping them in the fridge for at least 24 hours. The polyphenols such as quercetin, resveratrol or curcumin benefit the intestinal flora and are found in berries, cocoa, grapes, turmeric…

such as quercetin, resveratrol or curcumin benefit the intestinal flora and are found in berries, cocoa, grapes, turmeric… The healthy fats such as olive oil or avocado also contribute to the health of the intestinal flora.

What is the relationship between the oral microbiota and exercise?

Most studies who have analyzed the link between the microbiota and exercise had focused on the intestinal microbiota. However, in recent years it has been seen that mouth bacteria, the second most complex microbiome in the body after the intestine, they have a key role in the sports benefit.

Researchers of the University of Plymouth (UK) and the Open University of Catalonia have reviewed all the available scientific evidence in this regard and have published the results in the journal PharmaNutrition.

“The vast majority of bacteria in the mouth are essential to be healthy. Only a minority produce diseases such as caries or periodontitis. In fact, previous studies have shown that if you inhibit the activity of bacteria in your mouth, the cardiovascular benefits of sport are reduced“, highlights Raul BescosSenior Lecturer in Physiology at the University of Plymouth and first author of the study.

“There were indications of the relationship between sport and the oral microbiota but also many gaps, and that is why we wanted to review what impacts the oral microbiota and how this can have modulating effects on the benefits of sport“adds Professor Bescós.

Why a healthy oral microbiota improves sports performance

A clear example of the positive and direct impact between oral microbiota and exercise can be seen in the consumption of nitrates.

This has been shown by studies carried out by Bescós himself and Patricia Casas-Agustenchprofessor of Health Sciences Studies at the UOC and associate researcher at the University of Plymouth.

nitrate is a molecule that we consume with the foods (they are present in green leafy vegetables such as arugula or spinach). We also produce endogenously (internally) when we do physical activity.

Nitrates, among other things, serve as food for bacteria in the mouth which, in turn, convert it to nitrites. And the nitrites increase blood flow to the muscles and lower blood pressure.

That’s why the big sports clubs incorporate into the diets of their athletes foods rich in nitrates.

Poor oral health of elite athletes

Nevertheless, an altered oral microbiota prevent that conversion of nitrates to nitrites that favors sports performance so much and that multiplies the cardiovascular effect of sport, researchers warn.

Something that should be taken into account elite athletes. In this group, the prevalence of oral disease, including dental erosion, caries and periodontitis, is similar to or higher than that of the general population. And everything points to diet and hydration as the main culprits. This is how Casas-Augstench explains it:

Too many sugars.“Athletes consume a lot of sugary and acidic drinks that can affect oral health and the abundance of bacteria. They also eat a lot of carbohydrates, including products with a lot of sugar, such as energy bars, which can alter the oral microbiota”it states.

dry mouth. Dehydration that occurs when playing sports such as cycling or athletics unbalance oral microbiota and reduce the protection of the teeth.

Alteration of oral pH. “Some athletes often vomit as a result of anxiety they have before competitions or during competitions due to exertion, which causes alterations in oral pH, enamel erosion and imbalance of bacterial composition“affirms the UOC researcher.

Are mouthwashes harmful if you play sports?

Another factor that researchers have also studied is the mouthwashes with antibacterial action such as those containing chlorhexidine:

“They inhibit bacteria in the mouth, and it has been observed that when used chlorhexidine the positive effects of exercise on blood pressure decrease drastically”Bescós points out.

The researcher recalls that “the Oral microbiota is essential in the cardiovascular response of physical exercise. If the mouth is healthy, bacteria help us convert nitrates into nitrites. On the contrary, we lose much of the benefits of exercise“.

How to take care of the oral microbiota

Bescós and Casas-Agustech agree on these recommendations for take care of the oral microbiota and improve sports performance and heart health:

Increase consumption of vegetables rich in nitrates .

. Chews food very well. Chewing helps to salivate and saliva is essential for regulate oral pH and the composition and activity of bacteria in the mouth.

Therefore, the advice of the researchers is to incorporate into the diet high-fiber products such as fruits (whole to promote chewing) and vegetables, as well as nuts. And of course, reduce intake of sugary drinks and simple carbohydrates (refined cereals such as bread, pasta and white rice; pastries or pastries).