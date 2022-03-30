How to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced the launch of an Africa Vaccine Manufacturing Partnership, providing a framework for the continent to locally manufacture 60 percent of its vaccines by 2040. There is also an urgent need to reshape the vaccine purchasing market to ensure that those produced in Africa are purchased and distributed across the continent and can also be exported elsewhere.

As vaccines continue to arrive, the leaders of African countries will have to proceed to distribute them: to get people vaccinated. This will require countries to decentralize vaccination centres, be it through mobile vaccination units for mass campaigns, engaging faith-based organizations to encourage congregations and communities to get vaccinated, allowing vaccination centers to operate on weekends to vaccinate people who are too busy every day and encourage young people to get vaccinated; according to some estimates, about 60 percent of the continent’s population is under the age of 25. In some African countries, such as Uganda, mass vaccination campaigns in places like bars have been effective in improving vaccine uptake.

Countries should also build on existing global health infrastructure already used effectively against HIV/AIDS, including ways to manage drug supply chains and virus surveillance. Specific attention should also be paid to ensuring that people with HIV/AIDS are vaccinated, as immunocompromised people may have a harder time fighting off the virus, which may increase the risk of new variants emerging.

Another goal is to expand the rapid availability of home antigen tests so that at least 200 million people can access them before the end of this year. Africa also needs equitable access to medicines to treat COVID-19, so that people who test positive can take them early, when they are most effective. African countries can model this strategy after those used successfully for rapid HIV testing and treatment. To manage the treatment of COVID-19, we need partnerships with the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture these drugs to ensure the affordability of their manufacture and sale in African countries.

Surveillance and monitoring of variants remains essential, as is promoting measures such as the use of masks when the number of cases is high. The continent must continue to strengthen its routine surveillance systems to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus and its impact on communities and act quickly. This is how scientists in South Africa and Botswana were able to immediately warn the world about the omicron. It is also increasingly important to test the population for antibodies and monitor cases to find out what proportion of people have some immunity due to the vaccine and other previous infections and the effect of new variants because of it.

Finally, in many households in Africa, the pandemic has created something of a perfect storm for mental health, stress, economic uncertainty and social isolation. These circumstances have led to domestic abuse of family members or partners, as well as an increase in alcohol and substance use. For Africa, it is urgent to address the consequences of the lockdowns, through efforts such as the establishment of local therapy services.

The global community must act collectively and decisively to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. Otherwise, the growing optimism people around the world feel about getting back to normal could be jeopardized by new variants emerging elsewhere with limited vaccination. This pandemic has shown that our interconnectedness and vulnerability are far greater than many thought, and that allowing health inequalities to persist is too high a risk. Now we must come out of this pandemic all together, for the sake of our common humanity.

John Nkengasong is director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an institution of the African Union.