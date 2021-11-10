how to get refunds thanks to Postepay

The definitive stop to the State Cashback has given rise to some rather interesting alternatives. Here’s how you can get refunds for card purchases

Among the certainties in view of next year there is certainly the definitive abolition of Cashback of state. The measure that had depopulated in the first part of 2021, it had been set aside in the second half pending a final solution.

To the Draghi government This instrument has never been liked, yet it has had some success, so much so that some banking institutions have decided to carry it out with special initiatives dedicated to their customers.

Cashback: which card allows you to get it

On this trail there is also the Postepay, thanks to which it is possible to receive back a sum of money for purchases made with paper. However, some mandatory conditions must be respected, such as the spending limit.

The Cashback in fact, it only shoots for purchases equal to or greater than 10 euros and is linked to the application of the same name available through the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone. To validate the payment the appropriate QR code on the app is required.

We also remind you that compensation is only authorized for Poste Italiane’s partner shops. The complete list is available on the site, so that you can go to the right places without having to go by trial and error.

So after the summer break, the most famous postal company in the Bel Paese decided to restore the service, which it is currently valid until next December 31st. It is not excluded that there may be further extensions.

The possibility is open to both Evolution card holders with associated IBAN code and classic Postepay card holders. In order to view the refund, however, it will be necessary to wait a few working days after the date ofpurchase.

Therefore, for those who have benefited from this measure with satisfaction, there is still a great opportunity. After all, post offices and banks have everything to gain, starting with the possibility of track payments and to give a shoulder to the many tax evaders that still rage in market.