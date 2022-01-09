Earwax is a secretion produced by the glands of our ear to protect and keep the ear canal moist.

A correct morning hygiene allows to eliminate it through a normal washing and the use of a delicate and natural soap.

Earwax often hardens as a result of seasonal colds, allergies or bad habits. In these cases, it is possible that inflammation or irritation can plug the ear and decrease hearing ability. The resulting discomfort could become chronic.

How to get rid of ear plugs naturally without damaging the eardrums

In case we find that we have hearing problems or a sharp pain or a feeling of inflammation the best thing to do is to consult a doctor.

Making periodic visits is important if we want to prevent pathologies or more simply accumulations of ear wax.

There are remedies that can be adopted at home and that help us to free the ear canal when there is no inflammation and in any case we feel discomfort.

The first concerns chamomile, whose infusion may be able to soften the cork. Chamomile flowers have antiseptic and emollient properties, dried and boiled they give a decoction that we can use with a syringe without a needle. Once the liquid has cooled, after having filtered it, we slowly inject it into the canal keeping the head tilted. After a short massage, the overflowing chamomile should carry the excess earwax with it.

The hot cloth remedy

The home remedies suggested to eliminate ear wax are many but they can be harmful. Care should be taken when deciding to act alone without consulting a doctor.

If we are trying to understand how to get rid of earwax plugs in a natural way without damaging the eardrums, we use remedies that are not invasive or dangerous.

For example, to soften the deposited secretion we can use a warm cloth moistened with the infusion of chamomile or warm water.

We take care to wring the cloth well so that the liquid does not drip into the duct. Do-it-yourself remedies applied to sensitive organs such as the ears can make the discomfort worse rather than lessen it.

In this case, the compress should relieve pain and the infusion should calm the irritation.

Two beneficial herbs

When the earwax plug was formed following a very strong cold that brought phlegm blocking the respiratory tract, we can use two herbs rich in soothing properties.

In herbal medicine we find the roots of echinacea with which we can obtain an anti-inflammatory decoction that would allow us to free the respiratory tract, relieving flu symptoms.

Euphrasia, on the other hand, is usually used to calm the effects of conjunctivitis, but mouthwashes and lotions can be found on the market. They are natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial products. They would sit cough and relieve sore throats which are often linked to excess ear wax in ear occlusions.