How to Get Shiny Virizion

Pokémon GO The developers at Niantic regularly rotate raid bosses that offer rare monster encounters, and Shiny Virizion is included on the list. The legendary Virizion is a 5-star raid boss and can be a difficult monster to defeat. Trainers can get a Shiny Virizion after defeating the monster in raids.





Virizion is a dual grass and fighting type with enhanced attack prowess and Pokémon GO Combat Power as a 5-star raid boss. The easiest way for players to find a Shiny Virizion is by winning Virizion raids; There is a chance that a Shiny Virizion will appear nearby after the match. Adequate meta-awareness and a team of powerful counterattacks are needed to ensure victory. That being said, this guide explores the best method to acquire a Shiny Virizion.

RELATED: Pokémon GO: How to Beat Giovanni





Get Shiny Virizion through Pokémon GO raids

One must defeat Virizion as a raid boss to ensure the chance of encountering Shiny Virizion, but encountering Shiny is not guaranteed. Pokémon GO Trainers should join in instead of attempting the raid just to get their hands on this Grass and Fighting-type Legendary Shiny.

Since an encounter with Shiny Virizion is not guaranteed, some players may be able to find it while others may not. The only way to find a Shiny Virizion is to catch up with your Shiny odds. It can be achieved by participating in and winning as many Virizion raids as possible.

Virizion is weak to Fairy, Flying, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves, but resists Electric, Dark, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks on Pokémon GO. Trainers must understand these strengths and weaknesses and create a battle list with strong counterattacks to defeat this powerhouse.

RELATED: Pokémon GO: Ditto Costumes

Virizion 5-Star Raid Counters

Pokemon Fast movements Charged Moves Mega Rayquaza aerial cut Dragon Rise Rayquaza aerial cut Moltres Shadow wing attack Attack on the sky yvelta Taste wing of oblivion Honchkrow Shadow Peck Attack on the sky Mega Pidgeot Taste good bird Shadow Staraptor Taste good bird Moltres aerial cut Attack on the sky Unfezant Shadow aerial cut Attack on the sky Zapdos Shadow thunder crash drill pecking

Ounces Pokémon GO If players take down the raid boss, there is a chance that Shiny Virizion will spawn near Virizion’s raid location. However, it should be known that not all players will encounter a Shiny Virizion. Trainers must repeatedly defeat the raid boss to spawn as many Virizion as possible. This strategy will help you reach your Shiny odds and catch the legendary Shiny.