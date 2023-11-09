How to get skins and cosmetics

In it Counterattack community, nothing shows off a player’s status better than an eye-catching cosmetic. There are a few different types of cosmetics in Counterattack 2such as stickers, weapon skins, account customizations, and agents, most of which can be acquired through the same methods.





The best skins in CS2 It’s usually expensive to buy outright, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to get it. CS2 Skins. Although the Operations game mode in CS:GO was a good source of fur, has not yet been added to CS2. But until then, here are the best ways to unlock new skins in CS2plus how to equip cosmetics in the new UI.





How to unlock skins in CS2

The weekly care package

Counterattack 2 has a feature that guarantees all players at least one new skin every week, as long as they play enough. Each player has a range of XP associated with their account. Once a week (restarting on Tuesday night in the US), players who earn an XP rank will be rewarded with a weekly care package.

This weekly care package will reveal four items, of which players can choose two. Three of the items revealed in a weekly care package can be anything from stickers to sprays to weapon skins, but one of the four items will always be a case. Cases can only be opened with a corresponding key, which must be purchased from the Steam Marketplace. To afford the best skins in CS2, and to open cases obtained in this way, players will have to use their own money in the Steam Marketplace. As of launch, there is no other way for players to unlock it for free. Counterattack 2 Skins.

Steam Market

Counter Strike Global Offensive Allow players to obtain new cosmetics by completing a variety of game modes, many of which were not included in the base version of CS2. The only other way for players to acquire new skins in CS2 In addition to using the weekly care package, it is to participate in the Steam community market and trade.

Here, players can find cosmetics for almost everything in the game, although it requires players to have funds in the Steam Wallet. It is possible to accumulate enough credit in your Steam account to CS2 community items by simply selling Steam Trading Cards and reselling CS2 skins that will not be used.

How to equip skins in CS2

To equip skins Counterattack 2 players have acquired, go to the “INVENTORY” tab at the top of the screen. In the new CS2 In the design, players will see anti-terrorist or terrorist equipment. To change the side that is currently being customized, simply click on the slightly faded model of the opposing team.

How to change weapon appearance in CS2

To change weapon skins in CS2, click a slot in the corresponding column in the equipment menu in the center of the screen. Then, scroll down to find the weapon skin and equip it to a slot. For example, to equip a new AWP skin, click on the bottom cell of the “RIFLES” column and scroll to find the skin of your choice in a separate entry from the standard version.

Customization of other CS2 cosmetics

To equip an Agent Skin, Grenade Skin, Knife Skin, Soundtrack, Account Badge, or Spray, look for the column next to the CT or T skin, separate from the weapon equip menu. Click each icon to view equippable items in your inventory; Most of these player cosmetics are not restricted by side and can be equipped freely, except for Agents.