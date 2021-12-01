How to get the 90% bonus before 2021 ends – idealista / news

If you are wondering how to get the bonus face 90 before 2021 ends, the answer is easy to formulate. But the question is legitimate. There Budget Law 2022 in fact, it extended the concession, but at 60%. There is therefore still little time to benefit from the 90% deduction. Here’s how to do it.

Facade bonus, extension to 2022

The draft of the Budget Law 2022 predicted the extension of the facades bonus, but no longer 90%. According to the new provisions, the face bonus will be 60%. The tax deduction is envisaged for interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings, of any cadastral category, including instrumental properties. The buildings concerned must be located in zones A and B, identified by ministerial decree no. 1444/1968, or in areas similar to these on the basis of regional legislation and municipal building regulations.

It is possible to benefit from the bonus facades exclusively for interventions on the opaque structures of the façade, on balconies or on ornaments and friezes, including those of only cleaning or external painting. The subsidy is not valid for interventions carried out on the internal facades of the building, if not visible from the street or from the ground for public use.

Bonus face 90, how it works

But how the 90% face bonus works? The guide of the Revenue Agency explains it in detail. The 90% facade bonus consists of a deduction from the gross tax (Irpef or Ires) and is granted when interventions are carried out aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings, including instrumental ones. Also included are the interventions of cleaning only or external painting.

The deduction is recognized to the extent of 90% of documented expenses, incurred

in the years 2020 and 2021. For subjects with a tax period that does not coincide with the calendar year, it is recognized for expenses incurred in the current tax period as at 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2021.

The deduction must be divided into 10 constant annual installments of the same amount in the year in which the expenses were incurred and in subsequent ones.

Bonus facades, the requirements

They can benefit from the bonus facades all resident and non-resident taxpayers, too

if holders of business income, who bear the costs for the execution of the subsidized interventions and who own the property subject to intervention for any reason.

Specifically, the following are allowed:

natural persons, including the exhibitors of arts and professions;

public and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities;

simple partnerships;

associations between professionals;

taxpayers who earn business income (individuals, companies of

persons, corporations).

The deduction cannot be used by those who own exclusively income subject to separate taxation or substitute tax (for example, holders of income deriving exclusively from the exercise of a business or arts or professions who adhere to the flat-rate scheme), nor by taxpayers who could not benefit from it as the gross tax is absorbed by other deductions or is not due (as in the case of those who fall within the no tax area). These taxpayers can opt for the assignment of credit or for the contribution in the form of a discount.

In order to take advantage of the face bonus 90%, the beneficiaries must own or hold the property subject to the intervention on the basis of a suitable title, at the time of starting the works or at the time of incurring the costs, if prior to the aforementioned start-up. The date of

the start of the works must be shown by the qualifications, if any, or by a declaration

in lieu of an affidavit. The deduction is not due to those who do not have a title of possession of the property duly registered at the time of the start of the works or at the time of incurring the costs if earlier, even if it provides for the next

regularization.

They can benefit from the deduction, as long as they bear the expenses for the

implementation of the interventions, including family members cohabiting with the owner or holder of the property and de facto cohabitants, pursuant to law no. 76/2016. For these taxpayers, the deduction is due provided that the cohabitation exists on the date of commencement of the works or at the time of incurring the expenses admitted to the deduction, if prior to the start of the works, and that the expenses incurred concern interventions carried out on a property, also different from that intended for main residence, in which cohabitation can take place.

In the event that a preliminary sales contract is stipulated, the buyer is entitled to the benefit if he has been placed in possession of the property.