How to get the best surf waves, the trendy beach and city hairstyle

Wavy hair is synonymous with summer. That shaped hair natural, carefree and with a relaxed appearance, it pairs perfectly with the spirit of this Beach hair is the most desired hair goal when this season arrives, even in the middle of the city.

Because it is not strictly necessary dip in the sea to show off some surf waves like Gisele Bndchen’s iconic ones. This hairstyle that it never gets old-fashioned It is the ideal touch for all your summer outfits and it looks great on all hair lengthsboth long and short.

“Whether you have straight hair or not, waves give vibration, vitality, they manage to fix any look and it is an excellent way to wear loose hair. We can apply them throughout the hair or make them fall from middle to ends, more marked or less. It all depends on the style we want”, says Mara José Llata ​​from Hairdresser Llata ​​Carrera (Santa Cruz de Bezana, Cantabria).

Keys to get perfect surf waves

If you don’t have wavy hair by nature and the beach is far away, you don’t have to give up the chicest hairstyle. The first thing you should sign up for your hair routine is a texturizing spray intended specifically for surf waves, such as The Beach Wave Mist from L’Oral Paris (4.60 euros) or Hair Styling Surf Waves of Pleasure (2.49 euros). The purpose of these products is to leave a texture on the hair that is very similar to that left by sea water.

IMAXTREE

After, Manuel Mon, director of Manuel Mon Stylists (Oviedo), explains the step by step for some surf waves impeccable in shape easy: “With dry and untangled hair, we mark the parting and apply a little texturizing spray; we will take advantage of the humidity that the product gives us to wind the different strands with the fingers about themselves and we will hold them with a clamp or fork and we will keep them like this for minimum one hour. If we want to speed up the process, we can give it a touch of dryer, better with the curl diffuser. And, when we finish, we will comb.”

Of course, another method that never fails for good waves is to pull irons or tongs. In this case, remember to apply a thermal protector so as not to damage your hair. To make it look natural and casual, wave the strands alternating direction of the loop and also with different thicknesses in the amount of hair to wave. Then, ruffle the hair with your fingers to slightly break waves and make them looser.

And although the ‘beach waves’ are characterized by being slightly disheveled, this style is also valid for the events of the season if you want to remove iron from the outfit. Because Keira Knightley herself has even walked them through a Red carpet.