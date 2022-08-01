How To Get The Fortnite Ariana Grande Skin

Prime Shotgun is another addition to Fortnite this season in terms of weapons that have been added to the game. Here’s all about the latest shotgun introduced in v21.30 and what players think about it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a ride for OG and new players. The new mechanics, blooming reality spreading everywhere, and adding new weapons to the game have so far satisfied the community.

However, at the start of Chapter 3, the shotgun meta was considered to be the worst shotguns the game had added to the game. incompetent compared to other shotguns in Fortnite.

Even the new two-shot shotgun couldn’t impress players with its faster rate of fire and damage. So, Epic decided to throw a new shotgun into the mix to research player feedback and improve messed up shotguns in the game.

Prime Shotgun was added in the latest v21.30 update to Fortnite’s arsenal of unvaulted weapons. Shotguns were the second introduced to the player base outside of the Double Shot Shotgun.

It holds 4 rounds in a magazine and promises heavy damage on the first shot fired from a fully loaded magazine. The next 3 shots deal less damage than the first.

When a player reloads the shotgun, 3 blue dots appear on the gun, with the red dot being the first loaded shot. It brings back memories of the infamous “One Shot Meta” from the OG days, when the community used to play with a shotgun.

The new fortnite shotgun is really amazing. Could even replace the Striker shotgun! The damage against builds is so good – very satisfying to use too, like the og pump! — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) July 18, 2022

Pros like NickEh30 have praised the Prime Shotgun as the weapon packs elements of the OG pump in range, accuracy, and firepower. Other pros like SypherPK & Ninja also commented on their thoughts on the gun which were very positive.

Along with the recent Fortnite update, leaks have also been circulating regarding the No Sweat Summer and Ice Cream Cone consumables that the playerbase will be able to see in-game in the coming days. However, an official announcement was made about the same on the official Fortnite blog site.