fortnite has been celebrating its first few years with the release of Season OG. Until December 2, fans will be able to enjoy the original Battle Royale map once again. Throughout the OG season, fortnite will receive weekly updates so players can try out different items added between Season 5 and Season





The OG store will feature classics. fortnite skins and remixes demonstrating new and interesting versions of OG skins. Players can purchase the remixed version of Season 5 Drift by purchasing the Infinite Drift Bundle; This guide will show you how to achieve it.





How to get the Infinite Drift pack

The Infinite Drift Pack certainly follows the same theme as the items that have been rotating in the OG Shop this season. However, it cannot be obtained in-game. Since the Item Shop was changed to look like it was in Chapter 1, it has been significantly reduced. These types of packs are usually found in the Special Packs and Items section of the Item Shop, but since it no longer exists, players will have to get them elsewhere.

For sale fortniteInfinite Drift Pack, players must visit and purchase it from the store of their preferred platform or from the Epic Games Store.. The package costs $17.25 and can be used freely on all platforms. Here’s how players can purchase it on each system:

There is a bug with Infinite Drift Pack on the Nintendo eShop, so it is currently unavailable.

Infinite Drift Bundle Items

He Infinite Drift Pack features three remixed versions of the Drift skin, which belonged to the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. In addition to this, each skin also has its own collection tool and retro bling, so players can mix and match at will. Here’s everything the Infinite Drift Pack includes:

driftskinskulls

Red Riftcage Back Ornament

Skull Scythe Harvesting Tool

Drifting skin

Atlante Jug retro bling

Atlantean Trident Collection Tool

Rift Strider Drift Skin

Strider Hardside Backpack

Strider’s Slicers Harvesting Tool