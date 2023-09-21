How to get the Xander skin in Fortnite

You could get the Xander skin in ‘Fortnite’ as a reward for the Refer a Friend Challenge in 2022, but it looks like some players are now getting it for free. Source: Epic Games

The essence: Whether it’s a mistake or a planned gift, fortnite Players receive free Xander skins out of nowhere. Some believe it may have something to do with last year’s refer-a-friend challenge.

According to YouTuber Tabor Hill, the website hosting the Xander 2022 challenge went down, upsetting many players. Epic Games may have recently sent out free skins for anyone who participated.

Epic Games has not officially confirmed this speculation.

Article continues below

Out of nowhere, many players recently reported receiving free Xander skins on fortnite from developer Epic Games. The skins were part of the Immortal Sands set released in Chapter 3: Season 3 in 2022 for a limited time, so appearing as a gift was a big surprise for those who logged into the multiplayer title.

Epic Games hasn’t officially said anything about shipping these random Xander skins or which players are likely to receive them, but we have a theory that could fill in the blanks. Here you will find everything you need to know.

Article continues below

Source: Epic Games

You may be out of luck getting free Xander skins in ‘Fortnite’ if you haven’t received one from Epic Games yet.

Article continues below

At that time, a player needed to invite a friend to fortnite, and both needed to reach level 60 to earn the Xander Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Outfit. Depending on the player’s day-to-day, what made this difficult was that both players had five months before the challenge ended.

Unexpectedly, the website hosting the refer-a-friend challenge was broken for over a month during the event and inconvenienced many players who were jumping in with their children and friends. It may be a long shot, but Epic Games may be quietly trying to refund specific accounts that signed up for this 2022 event during this time period or completed part of the challenge.

Article continues below

YouTuber Tabor Hill believes this may be the reason why players are getting free Xander skins. “If it was reduced for a whole month, that means a lot of people’s time was reduced,” Tabor speculated in his video on the matter. “I’m 98.9% sure that’s why people get all this stuff for free.”

Article continues below

However, Tabor explained that his son, who never signed up for the challenge, also received the Xander skins for free. Other players in the comments section of the video corroborated this. “I was surprised to see this skin for the first time without having recommended any friends searches in the past,” said one YouTuber user.